Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 PAWsome Reading with Shiloh

Saturday, February 11, noon-2 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Shiloh is a 5 year old Border Collie/Aussie Mix. She loves to be read to, and she will stand all day if someone starts to pet her! She loves treats and her favorite reward is frozen pumpkin yogurt.

All children (ages 5-12) are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Shiloh for 20 minutes.

