Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1PAWsome Reading with Shiloh
Saturday, February 11, noon-2 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Shiloh is a 5 year old Border Collie/Aussie Mix. She loves to be read to, and she will stand all day if someone starts to pet her! She loves treats and her favorite reward is frozen pumpkin yogurt.
All children (ages 5-12) are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Shiloh for 20 minutes.
Register here.
2House of Bread Customer Appreciation
Saturday, February 11, 11 am – 3 pm
7186 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Join in for a customer appreciation event on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Enjoy $0.50 cinnamon rolls from 8 am to 11 am. Nolensville mayor Halie Gallik will be on-site at 11:00 a.m. to cut a 50 lb. cinnamon roll. You can enjoy a free slice till closing (while supplies last). Boar’s Head, Morning Glory Orchards, Wise Butter, and Maid-N-Meadow Cheeses will be on-site, offering bakery tastings.
Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for $1 each to raise money for the Sunset Middle School (SMS) Athletics program. Raffle prizes include four $25 House of Bread gift cards, two $15 Marco’s Pizza gift cards, two $25 Wings-To-Go gift cards, four $25 Sweet CeCe’s gift cards, and a gift card to Noir Nail Bar for a manicure & pedicure (valued at $63).
3Bubbles & Beignets
Saturday, February 11, 1 pm – 3 pm
Black Diamond Culinary, 615 Bakers Bridge Road, Franklin
Join the tasting experience of Beignets and Bubbles. It’s a fun culinary experience.
Find tickets here.
4C.K. Collins Book Signing
Friday, February 10, 6 pm – 8 pm
Landmark Booksellers, 114 E Main Street, Franklin
Kelly Gilfillan, originally from Brentwood, Tenn, has been on a one-year traveling sabbatical to write her first book. Released under the pen name C.K. Collins, The Swipe Right Effect: The Power to Get Unstuck is a creative nonfiction memoir that highlights great advice from friends worldwide.
A book signing will be held at Landmark Booksellers on Friday night, where you can meet Kelly.
5TPAC Family Day
Saturday, February 11, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
In 2023, TPAC’s Family Day celebration sends you down the rabbit hole to the Jackson Hall stage as balloons become animals; magical tales expand into interactive performances; twists, turns, and wonderment inspired by the fantasies of Alice in Wonderland leave you dazzled. With sensory-friendly activities, sweet treats, and live performances, TPAC’s Family Day brings you inside a fairytale story using the magic of the arts.
TPAC Family Day supports its award-winning education programs, serving over 2 million students, teachers, and adults. A portion of each Family Day ticket or ticket is tax-deductible.
Find tickets here.