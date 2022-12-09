Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Dickens of a Christmas
Saturday, December 10-Sunday, December 11, 10 am – 6 pm, 11 am – 5 pm
Downtown Franklin
Step back in town and celebrate Christmas with this free festival- Dickens of a Christmas. See characters from like Marley, Father Santa, Tiny Tim, and more, along with tons of shopping and loads of entertainment.
2Fairview Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 10, 4:30 pm
Come out to the City of Fairview on Saturday, December 10th at 4:30 pm for the traditional Christmas Parade.
Click HERE for more information.
3Brentwood Luminaires
Saturday, December 10, 6 pm until 10 pm
Neighborhoods in Brentwood
It’s the annual lighting of the luminaires in Brentwood neighborhoods on Saturday evening.
4Spring Hill Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 10, 5 pm
The theme this year is “Electric Boogaloo – 80’s Theme”. The parade will begin on Main St at Spring Hill Elementary, and Toone Prados St. Floats will enter Main Street and travel north. They will then turn left onto Beechcroft Rd and then travel to Evans Park where they will take a left to unload and tear down within the park. Parade participants will have the option to turn in at the baseball fields parking lots and unload or continue on Beechcroft. Parade walkers must be picked up at the park. Vehicles and floats will not be allowed to leave the parking lot until the Police Department has reopened U.S. 31 after the parade.
5Wonders Drive-Thru Lights Experience
Friday – Saturday, December 9-10, 6 pm – 9 pm
Bowie Park, 7211 Bowie Lake Road, Fairview
Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park kicks off on Friday, November 25th and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday of the Holiday Season. We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Extreme Lighting and Sound to bring you this gift of holiday marvels displayed through light and sound. This year’s light show will have new displays that everyone will enjoy. Before you head out of Bowie Park be sure to stop by the Nature Center, transformed into Santa’s Village, for a quick visit and free photo op with Santa, hot cocoa, and cookies.
Find tickets here.