Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1NYE in Nashville

Saturday, December 31, 4:30 pm

Bicentennial Mall, 900 Rosa L Parks, Nashville

The free Nashville event will feature performances by Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, and more.

2Puckett’s Grocery – Franklin

Puckett's
photo from Puckett’s

Saturday, December 31, 10 pm

120 4th Avenue South, Franklin

Kicking off at 10 pm, Ricky Ray will take the stage to perform some of his favorite hits until the midnight countdown begins.

A $35 cover charge includes the show, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight! The whole food and bar menu will be available for purchase.

Find tickets here.

3NYE at Company Distilling

Company Distilling
photo from Company Distilling

 

Saturday, December 31, 6 pm

Company Distilling, 1557 Thompson Station Road, Thompson Station

Enjoy a free live show with Jo Yaeger at Company Distilling in Thompson Station. Jo commands a stage with grace, poise and wisdom beyond her years and takes the audience on a journey within their own soul as she bares hers. Regardless of the venue, all within earshot leave impacted by the piercing lyrics and powerful melodies Jo brings time and again.

4NYE Mule Drop

Saturday, December 31, 8 pm

Historic Public Square Columbia

It’s a free event to ring the new year with a mule drop in downtown Columbia. There will be music, fun, and food trucks. Raise a toast to the New Year with great music, fireworks & confetti cannons.

5Free Hikes at Tennessee State Parks

Sunday, January 1, 2023, 9 am – 11 am

All Tennessee State Parks

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites, cabins or lodge rooms at parks throughout the state.

Find more information here. 

