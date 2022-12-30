Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1NYE in Nashville
Saturday, December 31, 4:30 pm
Bicentennial Mall, 900 Rosa L Parks, Nashville
The free Nashville event will feature performances by Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, and more.
2Puckett’s Grocery – Franklin
Saturday, December 31, 10 pm
120 4th Avenue South, Franklin
Kicking off at 10 pm, Ricky Ray will take the stage to perform some of his favorite hits until the midnight countdown begins.
A $35 cover charge includes the show, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight! The whole food and bar menu will be available for purchase.
Find tickets here.
3NYE at Company Distilling
Saturday, December 31, 6 pm
Company Distilling, 1557 Thompson Station Road, Thompson Station
4NYE Mule Drop
Saturday, December 31, 8 pm
Historic Public Square Columbia
It’s a free event to ring the new year with a mule drop in downtown Columbia. There will be music, fun, and food trucks. Raise a toast to the New Year with great music, fireworks & confetti cannons.
5Free Hikes at Tennessee State Parks
Sunday, January 1, 2023, 9 am – 11 am
All Tennessee State Parks
The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites, cabins or lodge rooms at parks throughout the state.
Find more information here.