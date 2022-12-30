Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Puckett’s Grocery – Franklin

Saturday, December 31, 10 pm

120 4th Avenue South, Franklin

Kicking off at 10 pm, Ricky Ray will take the stage to perform some of his favorite hits until the midnight countdown begins.

A $35 cover charge includes the show, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight! The whole food and bar menu will be available for purchase.

Find tickets here.