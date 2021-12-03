Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Spring Hill Light Up the Night
Friday, December 3, 4:30 pm
Spring Hill Elementary, 5359 Main Street, Spring Hill
The Spring Hill “Light up the Night” event will officially ring in the holiday season for residents by brightening our cityscape along Main Street with Christmas decor and lights!
You are invited to join City officials, the crew at Spring Hill Fresh, the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station, and others at the entrance to the Spring Hill Elementary school as we light up the city’s newest addition to holiday lights.
2. City of Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting
Friday, December 3, 6 pm
Public Square, Franklin
The City of Franklin will light up the square on Friday, December 3rd, for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting. Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir will sing. Special guest performances for the evening will include five-time Grammy nominee and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West along with Layla Tucker.
3. Columbia Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 4, 6 pm – 8 pm
Public Square, Columbia
The City of Columbia, in partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, invites you to attend the annual Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 6:00 pm.
4. College Grove Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 5, 2 pm
6600 Depot Street, College Grove
It takes place on Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm, with the lineup beginning at 1 pm at 6600 Depot Street, College Grove. The Christmas Parade is normally held in College Grove on the first Sunday of December, with over 1,000 attendees and participants.
5. Jingle Bell Run
Saturday, December 4, 8 am
Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The 2021 Jingle Bell Run for arthritis is bringing holiday cheer to Franklin on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the goal of raising $72,000 this year. As 500 people gather at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm to join the movement to conquer arthritis, this annual, holiday-themed 5K run encourages participants to dress in festive costumes and get moving to raise awareness and funds to cure America’s #1 cause of disability.
