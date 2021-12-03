Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
1. Spring Hill Light Up the Night

Spring Hill

 

Friday, December 3,  4:30 pm 
Spring Hill Elementary, 5359 Main Street, Spring Hill

The Spring Hill “Light up the Night” event will officially ring in the holiday season for residents by brightening our cityscape along Main Street with Christmas decor and lights!

You are invited to join City officials, the crew at Spring Hill Fresh, the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station, and others at the entrance to the Spring Hill Elementary school as we light up the city’s newest addition to holiday lights.

2. City of Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

Christmas Tree Lighting Franklin
photos by Donna Vissman/City of Franklin

 

Friday, December 3, 6 pm
Public Square, Franklin

The City of Franklin will light up the square on Friday, December 3rd, for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting. Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir will sing. Special guest performances for the evening will include five-time Grammy nominee and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West along with Layla Tucker.

3. Columbia Christmas Parade

Columbia Christmas
photo from Visit Columbia

Saturday, December 4, 6 pm – 8 pm
Public Square, Columbia

The City of Columbia, in partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, invites you to attend the annual Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 6:00 pm.

4. College Grove Christmas Parade

College Grove Christmas Parade
photo from College Grove Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 5, 2 pm

6600 Depot Street, College Grove

It takes place on Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm, with the lineup beginning at 1 pm at 6600 Depot Street, College Grove. The Christmas Parade is normally held in College Grove on the first Sunday of December, with over 1,000 attendees and participants.

5. Jingle Bell Run

Jingle Bell Run
photo from Arthritis Foundation

Saturday, December 4, 8 am
Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

The 2021 Jingle Bell Run for arthritis is bringing holiday cheer to Franklin on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the goal of raising $72,000 this year. As 500 people gather at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm to join the movement to conquer arthritis, this annual, holiday-themed 5K run encourages participants to dress in festive costumes and get moving to raise awareness and funds to cure America’s #1 cause of disability.

Find more information here.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment.

