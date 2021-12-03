Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Spring Hill Light Up the Night

Friday, December 3, 4:30 pm

Spring Hill Elementary, 5359 Main Street, Spring Hill

The Spring Hill “Light up the Night” event will officially ring in the holiday season for residents by brightening our cityscape along Main Street with Christmas decor and lights!

You are invited to join City officials, the crew at Spring Hill Fresh, the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station, and others at the entrance to the Spring Hill Elementary school as we light up the city’s newest addition to holiday lights.