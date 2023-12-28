Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Mule Drop in Columbia

Sunday, December 31, 8 pm

Columbia Square, Columbia

Please join Center of Hope and Experience Maury for this year’s New Year’s Eve Mule Drop!! Sunday, December 31st from 8 pm- 12:15 am.

The event begins at 8 pm with the Emerald Empire Band, hourly countdowns and toasts, at 11 pm DJ Chase will take the stage to bring the hits and dance music!! All of this leads up the the Grand Finale at midnight with fireworks and confetti cannons!!