Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Kimbros NYE Bash
Sunday, December 31, 7 am
Kimbros Pickin’ Parlor, 214 S Margin Street, Franklin
Bid farewell to 2023 in Franklin. A meal will be served at 7 pm with music by Jake Burman & Co., Francis the Band, and The Wentzel Brothers Band.
Find tickets here.
2Hard Candy Pop Up
Friday-Sunday, December 29-31, 11 am – 9 pm
Americana Taphouse, 94 E Main Street, Franklin
It’s your last chance to see the pop-up at Americana Taphouse. The Dolly-inspired wonderland features unique cocktails and food.
3Preds Watch Party at Franklin Theatre
Friday, December 29, 5:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Join in on December 29 at 5:30 p.m. at The Franklin Theatre as the Preds take on the Detroit Red Wings. Host Wayne D will be there with Preds Prize Packs, and autographed items to give away, so be sure to stop by. No tickets required.
4Mule Drop in Columbia
Sunday, December 31, 8 pm
Columbia Square, Columbia
Please join Center of Hope and Experience Maury for this year’s New Year’s Eve Mule Drop!! Sunday, December 31st from 8 pm- 12:15 am.
The event begins at 8 pm with the Emerald Empire Band, hourly countdowns and toasts, at 11 pm DJ Chase will take the stage to bring the hits and dance music!! All of this leads up the the Grand Finale at midnight with fireworks and confetti cannons!!
5Nashville NYE Bash
Sunday, December 31, 6:30 pm
Bicentennial Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville
The Nashville NYE event will be televised on CBS. Artists scheduled to perform include Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more. This event is free.