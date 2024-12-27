Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Marshmallow Hikes at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, December 28, 9:30 am and 11 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Are you looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself? How does a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? Come by Owl’s Hill for our annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes.
Find tickets here.
2Adventure Science Center PJ Party
Saturday, December 28, 10 am
Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville
The Polaris PJ Party at Adventure Science Center will occur on select dates in December 2024. Participants can expect a stellar adventure featuring a special showing of “Polaris,” followed by a liquid nitrogen hot cocoa demonstration.
Find tickets here.
3Lights at Cheekwood
Friday-Sunday, 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
It’s the last chance to see the holiday lights at Cheekwood this season.
Find the list of places here.
4Hard Candy Christmas Pop up at Scout’s Pub
Saturday-Sunday, December 28-29, 11 am – 9 pm
Scout’s Pub, 158 Front Street, Franklin
Join in at Scout’s Pub, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Step into a hard candy Christmas-themed pop-up bar and enjoy holiday cocktails, specialty bites, all-day holiday music, photo ops, and more!
5Live Music at Company Distilling
Saturday, December 28, 5 pm – 7 pm
Company Distilling, 1557 Thompson Station Road, Thompson’s Station
Enjoy free live music at our distillery in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, located just outside Nashville. Handcrafted whiskey, bourbon, gin, vodka, and moonshine cocktails available for sale.
