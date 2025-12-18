Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Nashville Ballet Nutcracker at TPAC

Friday-Sunday, December 19-21, 7 pm, 2 pm, 1 pm, 6:30 pm

TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

Make Nashville’s Nutcracker part of your holiday tradition! This Emmy Award-winning production, choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, brings the magic of the season to life with stunning sets and costumes, original choreography, and live music by The Nashville Symphony.

Set in a sparkling version of Music City’s past, this uniquely Nashville take on the beloved holiday classic follows Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a whimsical journey through enchanted lands — from the fierce Mouse King to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s dazzling kingdom.

Find tickets here.

