Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Studio Tenn’s – White Christmas
Friday-Sunday, December 19-21, 7 pm, 2 pm, 1 pm, 6 pm
Turner Theatre, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
This heartwarming musical follows WWII veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with a pair of singing sisters for a holiday show at a cozy Vermont inn—only to discover it’s owned by their beloved former commander. What follows is a magical tale of friendship, romance, and holiday cheer, wrapped in breathtaking choreography and unforgettable music, including “White Christmas,” “Sisters,” “Snow,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep” and so much more.
Find tickets here.
2Marshmallow Hike at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, December 21, 9:30 am, 11 am, 1 pm
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood Are you looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself? How does a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? Come by Owl’s Hill for our annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes.
Register for hike here.
3Gatlin Brothers at Franklin Theatre
Saturday, December 20, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Larry, Steve & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for 70 years. They have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All the Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album. The Brothers have accumulated 7 # 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 24 Studio Albums and 5 BMI “Million-Air” Awards.
Find tickets here.
4Live Nativity
Friday, December 19, 6 pm – 8:30 pm
The Awaken House, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
Come experience the beauty of the Jesus story featuring a live nativity, worship, drinks & desserts, and ornament decorating for all ages!
This family friendly event is for everyone! Cost is $10 per vehicle which includes “The Jesus Story” and Live Nativity.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Ballet Nutcracker at TPAC
Friday-Sunday, December 19-21, 7 pm, 2 pm, 1 pm, 6:30 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Make Nashville’s Nutcracker part of your holiday tradition! This Emmy Award-winning production, choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, brings the magic of the season to life with stunning sets and costumes, original choreography, and live music by The Nashville Symphony.
Set in a sparkling version of Music City’s past, this uniquely Nashville take on the beloved holiday classic follows Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a whimsical journey through enchanted lands — from the fierce Mouse King to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s dazzling kingdom.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter