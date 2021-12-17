Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Free Admission Day at Country Music Hall of Fame

Sunday, December 19, 9 am – 5 pm



222 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is pleased to partner with the Ford Motor Company Fund for the museum’s 13th Ford Community Day, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Museum admission will be FREE from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday as a way to say “thank you” to the Middle Tennessee community and to reward lucky out-of-town visitors. Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B will also be free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.