Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Free Admission Day at Country Music Hall of Fame
Sunday, December 19, 9 am – 5 pm
222 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is pleased to partner with the Ford Motor Company Fund for the museum’s 13th Ford Community Day, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Museum admission will be FREE from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday as a way to say “thank you” to the Middle Tennessee community and to reward lucky out-of-town visitors. Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B will also be free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
2. It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Friday- Sunday, Dec. 17-19, 7 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
This beloved American holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play tells the story of an idealistic man questioning his life on a fateful Christmas Eve night. In a unique twist, the show transports the audience back to Franklin in the 1940s and the story unfolds at WAKM’s studio with an ensemble of five actors bringing dozens of characters to life.
Show Dates: December 9-24, Thursday-Sunday at Jamison Theatre at The Factory at Franklin.
Buy tickets here.
3. Pancakes with Santa
Saturday, December 18, 8 am – 10 am
Martin’s BBQ, 2076 Wall Street, Spring Hill
Come support Troop 818 with a delicious pancake breakfast and then have your picture made with Santa! About this event Breakfast slots are 30 minutes each.
Buy tickets here.
4. Rory Feek Home Concert
Saturday, December 18, 7 pm
Hardison Mill, Homestead Hall, 4544 Highway 431, Columbia
Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories, and much for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.
Buy tickets here.
5. Nashville’s Nutcracker
Friday – Sunday, December 17-19
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
The greatest gift to give or get, the holiday season simply isn’t complete without the magic of Nashville’s Nutcracker―LIVE at TPAC this December! Experience the unforgettable magic of Music City’s favorite holiday tradition and rediscover your favorite characters like Clara, Drosselmeyer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, Madam Bonbon, and more! With stunning choreography by Paul Vasterling, dreamy costumes, and glittering sets, Nashville’s Nutcracker is a can’t-miss holiday event.
Buy tickets here.