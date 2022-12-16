Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Harpy Holiday
Sunday, December 18, 2 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The Hillnote Harp Academy invites you to enjoy our annual free “Harpy Holidays” community concert featuring students of all ages performing harp solos and ensemble arrangements of your holiday favorites. The entire family is welcome to come see harps of all different sizes, learn about how the harp works, and hear what makes the harp the most magical instrument!
2Leipers Fork Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 17, 2 pm
Historic Leiper’s Fork
The Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade is rescheduled for this Saturday after a rainy week last week. It’s one parade not to miss, you never know what you will see.
3A Very Beacon Christmas
Saturday, December 17, 6:30 pm
Nolensville Historical School, 7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
4The Christmas Schooner
Friday – Sunday, December 16-18
Williamson County Performing Center, 120 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
It’s a Christmas story about the Great Lakes voyages of Christmas tree ships during the late 1800s. It tells the story of a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter to bring Christmas trees to Chicago for homesick German-American families.
Buy tickets here.
5The Children’s Ballet Theatre- Nutcracker
Friday – Saturday, December 9-10, 6 pm – 9 pm
Cherry Theatre, 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
Join in for our 10th Anniversary as we bring this holiday tradition to your families. With a cast of over 150 and a fabulous Sweet Shoppe, you will be full of the holiday spirit!
Find tickets here.