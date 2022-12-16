Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Harpy Holiday

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Sunday, December 18, 2 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The Hillnote Harp Academy invites you to enjoy our annual free “Harpy Holidays” community concert featuring students of all ages performing harp solos and ensemble arrangements of your holiday favorites. The entire family is welcome to come see harps of all different sizes, learn about how the harp works, and hear what makes the harp the most magical instrument!

2Leipers Fork Christmas Parade

Leipers Fork Christmas Parade
photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, December 17, 2 pm

Historic Leiper’s Fork

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade is rescheduled for this Saturday after a rainy week last week. It’s one parade not to miss, you never know what you will see.

3A Very Beacon Christmas

A Very Beacon Christmas

 

Saturday, December 17, 6:30 pm

Nolensville Historical School, 7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Sing along to some of your favorite holiday tunes and enjoy some yummy cookies and cocoa. They will also have giveaways from several amazing local businesses and will be accepting donations for the Nolensville Food Pantry. Tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under are free!
Buy tickets here. 

4The Christmas Schooner

The Christmas Schooner
photo from Source One Five

Friday – Sunday, December 16-18

Williamson County Performing Center, 120 Everbright Avenue, Franklin

It’s a Christmas story about the Great Lakes voyages of Christmas tree ships during the late 1800s. It tells the story of a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter to bring Christmas trees to Chicago for homesick German-American families.

Buy tickets here. 

5The Children’s Ballet Theatre- Nutcracker

Children's Ballet Theatre
photo from Children’s Ballet Theatre

Friday – Saturday, December 9-10, 6 pm – 9 pm

Cherry Theatre, 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Join in for our 10th Anniversary as we bring this holiday tradition to your families. With a cast of over 150 and a fabulous Sweet Shoppe, you will be full of the holiday spirit!

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here