Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1(Rescheduled) Leipers Fork Christmas Parade

Leipers Fork Christmas Parade 2021
Saturday, December 16, 2 pm

4151 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

In the community of Leipers Fork, the annual Christmas parade takes place on Saturday. Expect the unexpected. Wynonna Judd will be the Grand Marshal, but surprise guests always exist. Arrive early as there is only one road into the village and it will close to traffic ahead of the parade and will not reopen until the parade is completed.

2Studio Tenn Presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

photo courtesy of Studio Tenn

Friday-Sunday- December 15-17, 7 pm

Turner Theatre at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Studio Tenn has revived the critically acclaimed production of It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play for the second year. The holiday classic is set on a snowy Christmas Eve inside a local radio station which features a multi-talented ensemble of five actors who bring to life every heartwarming character, the iconic town of Bedford Falls, and the story of an idealistic George Bailey as he considers the course his life has taken up to this one fateful night

3Holiday Cookie Take and Bake

Canva

Saturday, December 16, 10 am – 5 pm

Kitchen Social, 214 Ward Circle, Brentwood

Interested in making holiday cookies but don’t want the mess in your kitchen? With the help of Kitchen Social, you can learn how to make dough of sugar cookies and turn it into four different cookies.

4Great White Car Express – Free Photo with Santa

photos from Great White Express Car Wash

 

Friday, December 15, 5 pm –  7 pm

1075 Crossings Circle, Spring Hill

Santa is paying a visit to the car wash on Friday. Stop by to say hello and take a photo.

 

5Nutcracker at TPAC

TPAC
photo by Jim Wood

Saturday, December 16, 7 pm

TPAC, 505 Deadrick Street, Nashville

This is Nashville’s can’t-miss holiday event. A uniquely Nashville Ballet rendition of the timeless classic, Nashville’s Nutcracker features original choreography by Artistic Director Emeritus, Paul Vasterling, stunning costumes and sets, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and plenty of holiday magic for the whole family to enjoy.

