Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Dickens of a Christmas
Saturday-Sunday, December 12-13, 10 am – 6pm, 11 am – 5 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Dickens of a Christmas, presented by Wilson Bank & Trust, recreates the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. Expect to see and interact with the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol; and of course, a Victorian Father and Mother Christmas with treats for children. The festival is produced by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
2Holly Jolly Festival of Lights
Friday, December12-13, 5 pm – 8 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Lucky Ladd Farms is excited to offer family-friendly holiday activities with our very own Christmas events. Stroll our mile-long trail of outdoor Christmas lights in Middle Tennessee! All ages will enjoy this magical Christmas festival featuring millions of twinkling lights, dazzling holiday scenes, and festive music.
3Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival
Friday, December 12, 6 pm – 9 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Enjoy a holly jolly cocktail festival, where the holiday spirit is served by the glass! Enjoy 12 sample-sized seasonal cocktails crafted with cheer, indulge in complimentary curated bites from Husk, and sway to merry tunes under twinkling lights.
Find tickets here.
4Spring Hill Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 13, 6 pm
Main Street, Spring Hill
Join in for the annual Spring Hill Christmas Parade, a festive event that brings the community together to celebrate the holiday season! Taking place on Saturday, December 13th at 5PM, this in-person parade promises to be a delightful experience for people of all ages Rain or Shine.
5Leipers Fork Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 13, 2 pm
4212 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade is the most Wonderful and Wackiest parade in this area. They have tractors, old cars & trucks, beautiful floats, cute floats, wacky floats, people dressed in crazy costumes, pigs, dogs, horses, donkeys, mules, horse & buggies, chuck wagons, horse drawn wagons and Santa. Leiper’s Fork will shutdown the road into the village early so plan accordingly to attend the event. The parade will last at least two hours.
Please join our FREE Newsletter