Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Winter Wonder at 5+Broadway

Saturday, December 11, 2 pm – 6 pm

501 Commerce Street, Nashville

Join in for a festive shop and stroll through Fifth + Broadway featuring live musical performances, holiday treats, custom stocking embroidery, ornament painting and gingerbread man decorating for the kids, and more!

Holiday Shop & Stroll with In-Store Activations:

Live music, The Blanket Project, Link x Lou all at Free People

Free drink tastings with The Normal Brand

Sip while you shop at Tecovas

Complimentary Gift Wrapping at the 5+B North Pole on level 2 of Fifth + Broadway

Complimentary Custom Stocking Embroidery from Fifth + Broadway