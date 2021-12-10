Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Spring Hill Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 11, 5 pm
Spring Hill Elementary, 5359 Main Street, Spring Hill
The 2021 Kiwanis Spring Hill Christmas Parade will be held on December 11th, 2021. The parade will start at 5 pm. The theme this year is “Sounds Of The Season.” The Grand Marshal Nomination will be Sarah Fischer and Family in memory of Kevin Fischer.
2. Drive-Thru Nativity Brentwood
Saturday, December 11- Sunday, December 12, 6 pm – 8 pm
9826 Concord Road, Brentwood
Join in for a Drive-Thru Nativity. They tell the Christmas story all the while enjoying a hot cup of cocoa and listening to music as you drive thru our campus full of live Nativity scenes (with all the animals), and beautiful lights.
3. Dickens of a Christmas
Saturday, December 11-Sunday, December 12,
Public Square, Franklin
The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.
The event features holiday-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, and outstanding arts and crafts featuring seasonal and specialty gift items, that come together to recreate the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop.
4. Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 12, 2 pm
4151 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
It takes place on Sunday, December 12 at 2 pm, a reschedule from Saturday due to weather. It’s the almost famous parade with some of the most unexpected things at a parade. The grand marshal for this year is country artist, Chris Janson.
5. Winter Wonder at 5+Broadway
Saturday, December 11, 2 pm – 6 pm
501 Commerce Street, Nashville
Join in for a festive shop and stroll through Fifth + Broadway featuring live musical performances, holiday treats, custom stocking embroidery, ornament painting and gingerbread man decorating for the kids, and more!
Holiday Shop & Stroll with In-Store Activations:
Live music, The Blanket Project, Link x Lou all at Free People
Free drink tastings with The Normal Brand
Sip while you shop at Tecovas
Complimentary Gift Wrapping at the 5+B North Pole on level 2 of Fifth + Broadway
Complimentary Custom Stocking Embroidery from Fifth + Broadway