Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Brentwood Library Friends Sale
Friday, August 9: 9am – 5:30pm
Saturday, August 10: 10am – 5:30pm
Sunday, August 11: 1pm – 5pm
Brentwood Library, 6109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The Friends Book Sale offers over 17,000 items priced at $3.00 or less. Beyond the books, they have DVDs, Music CDs, Vinyl records, puzzles, games, artwork, audiobooks, and more. See the best selection in town for the best price anywhere. The proceeds made at this sale go straight back into the library to be used for programming and library improvements.
2Southern Whiskey and Food Experience
Saturday, August 10, 5 pm – 9 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Southern Food & Whiskey Experience is the premier whiskey and food experience in the South, with each event featuring 10+ award-winning chefs serving up creative and delicious small bites alongside whiskey samples from 30+ of our favorite whiskey brands.
Find more information here.
3Sara Sells Anniversary Sale
Saturday, August 10, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Henry Horton Highway, College Grove
Celebrate Sara Sells 7th anniversary this weekend. Shop from high-quality furniture, home decor, lighting, and rugs. You can also find a variety of new sofas and sectionals, art pieces, sideboards, beds, consoles, dining tables & chairs, coffee tables, accent chairs, and more.
4Haunted Night in Columbia
Friday, August 9, 7 pm
2357 Park Plus Drive, Columbia
Paranormal investigations were held for two nights at three locations in Columbia (Elm Springs, the Athenaeum Rectory, and Rose Hill Cemetery). Have fun with local researchers and investigators as they share the history and haunts of these locations with you.
Find more information here.
5Williamson County Fair
Friday-Sunday, August 9-11,
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
It’s your last chance to visit the Williamson County Fair this weekend until next year. On Sunday, active military and veterans will receive a discount for entrance. Midway closes at midnight on Friday and Saturday. The event is rain or shine.
Find tickets here.
