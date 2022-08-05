Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Williamson County Fair
Friday- Sunday, August 5-7
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
This weekend is the opening of the Williamson County Fair at the Ag Center in Franklin.
At the fair this year, you can see Chainsaw artists, Jurassic kingdom, magic show, megamorph car, piccolo zoppe circus, sea lion splash, VR aracade – the first fifteen minutes is free, and of course, don’t forget the Midway rides!
Live music on the Nissan Stage will showcase Emily Kidd, Tim Watson, Lee Newton, Chris Golden, Austin Brothers, Grasstime, and more.
Find more information here.
2Yoga for Kids
Saturday, August 6, 11:15 am – noon
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? All children (ages 5-12) are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more!
Payment will be collected at the beginning of class. We accept exact cash or checks payable to the Brentwood Library. $10 per person. Comfortable clothing is recommended; mats are provided or bring your own.
3Sara Sells
Saturday, August 6, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove
4Dillon Carmichael
Friday, August 5, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Kentucky-bred country artist Dillon Carmichael brings his live show and smooth-yet-powerful vocals to The Mulehouse in Columbia. There are still a few tickets available.
Buy tickets here.
5Music City Grand Prix
Friday – Sunday, August 5-7
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is back for a second year. All weekend in downtown Nashville there will be races, live music, and more.
Buy tickets here.