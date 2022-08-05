Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Williamson County Fair

Friday- Sunday, August 5-7

Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

This weekend is the opening of the Williamson County Fair at the Ag Center in Franklin.

At the fair this year, you can see Chainsaw artists, Jurassic kingdom, magic show, megamorph car, piccolo zoppe circus, sea lion splash, VR aracade – the first fifteen minutes is free, and of course, don’t forget the Midway rides!

Live music on the Nissan Stage will showcase Emily Kidd, Tim Watson, Lee Newton, Chris Golden, Austin Brothers, Grasstime, and more.

