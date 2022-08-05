Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Williamson County Fair

2018 williamson county fair

Friday- Sunday, August 5-7

Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

This weekend is the opening of the Williamson County Fair at the Ag Center in Franklin.

At the fair this year, you can see Chainsaw artists, Jurassic kingdom, magic show, megamorph car, piccolo zoppe circus, sea lion splash, VR aracade – the first fifteen minutes is free, and of course, don’t forget the Midway rides!

Live music on the Nissan Stage will showcase Emily Kidd, Tim Watson, Lee Newton, Chris Golden, Austin Brothers, Grasstime, and more.

Find more information here. 

2Yoga for Kids

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Saturday, August 6, 11:15 am – noon

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? All children (ages 5-12) are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more!

Payment will be collected at the beginning of class. We accept exact cash or checks payable to the Brentwood Library. $10 per person. Comfortable clothing is recommended; mats are provided or bring your own.

3Sara Sells

Sara Sells
photo from Sara Sells Facebook

Saturday, August 6, 8 am – 1 pm

8430 Horton Highway, College Grove

It’s a once-a-month shopping experience offering a curated assortment of furniture, decor, art, and more. The best part – you don’t have to order items; you can take home what you purchase the same day.

 

4Dillon Carmichael

Dillon Carmichael
photo from Dillon Carmichael

Friday, August 5, 8 pm

The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia

Kentucky-bred country artist Dillon Carmichael brings his live show and smooth-yet-powerful vocals to The Mulehouse in Columbia. There are still a few tickets available.

Buy tickets here.

5Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday – Sunday, August 5-7

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is back for a second year. All weekend in downtown Nashville there will be races, live music, and more.

Buy tickets here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here