Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Williamson County Fair
Friday-Sunday, August 4-6
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The Williamson County Fair returns on Friday. A ribbon cutting will be held at 5:30 pm to open the fair. The fun continues all weekend with music, rides, and of course fair food.
Find tickets here.
2Cars n’ Coffee
Saturday, August 5, 8 am – 11 am
4847 McCrary Road, Lebanon
This is a free event at the Super Speedway called Cars n’ Coffee. On site will be Middle Tennessee’s premier automotive businesses and a bunch of breakfast food and drinks vendors.
3Pickin in the Park
Saturday, August 5, 5 pm
Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill
4Full Moon Hike at Owl’s Hill
Friday, August 4, 7 pm
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Pack dinner and arrive early to picnic on the grounds. They are a pack-in/pack-out facility. Join in and explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors.
Register here.
5Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Friday-Sunday, August 4-6
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Nashville with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. For three days, the streets of downtown come alive with the sounds of music, food, and racing, all spun into an experience you just have to be here to feel.