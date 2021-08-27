Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. The Great Americana BBQ Festival
Friday, August 27-Saturday, August 28
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The fifth annual bbq festival has returned to Franklin. With a special event on Friday followed by a full family-friendly day of activities on Saturday. Gates open at 10 am on Saturday with live music, car show, and of course bbq. You can buy tickets at the gate or online.
Buy tickets here.
2. Casting for Cryptid Tails
Friday, August 27th, 4 pm – 9 pm
Cryptid Trails the Haunted Experience wants you to join our team. They have openings for Scare Actors, Performers, and Stage Crew for our upcoming season. Auditions are open to everyone regardless of skill level or experience.
Complete the form here.
3. Lady A at FirstBank Amphitheater
Friday, August 27, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
LADY A: WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater with special guest Nikko Moon, Carly Pearce, and Tenille Arts.
The newly opened outdoor amphitheater in Franklin still has a few tickets remaining to the show this Friday.
Buy tickets here.
4. Wild about Fungus
Saturday, August 28, 1 pm – 2:30 pm
Owl’s Hill Nature Center, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Learn the basics of mushroom cultivation for three species of edible mushrooms on logs. We will cover log selection, timing, spore selection, inoculation methods, care of the logs, harvesting, and storage of the mushrooms. All this will be covered while the group actually performs the task to inoculate their own logs.
Register here.
5. Charlie Argo at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill
Saturday, August 28, 9 pm
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill
Charlie will be playing all covers, upbeat, fun songs that you can dance and sing along too!
Caught in a battle between the southern blues man in his soul and the country gentleman his momma raised him to be, the two worlds collide on Charlie Argo’s sleeve, where the babyfaced crooner wears his heart.
There will be a $5 cover charge.