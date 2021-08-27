Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Charlie Argo at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill

Saturday, August 28, 9 pm

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill

Charlie will be playing all covers, upbeat, fun songs that you can dance and sing along too!

Caught in a battle between the southern blues man in his soul and the country gentleman his momma raised him to be, the two worlds collide on Charlie Argo’s sleeve, where the babyfaced crooner wears his heart.

There will be a $5 cover charge.