Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Picnic in the Orchard

Friday, August 26, 6 pm

Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville

Enjoy a magical evening in the orchard for a romantic date night or a gathering of friends! A deluxe artisanal charcuterie box, cider slushies, fresh fruit and various samples from the farm store, and fruit-infused water will be provided. Add a bottle of Morning Glory’s hard cider or made-from-scratch desserts to complete the evening. If you enjoy games, you can ask to borrow one while you are here. Stroll through the orchard and marvel at the beauty.

Make a reservation here.