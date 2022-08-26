Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Riverside is Turning 5
Saturday, August 27, 10 am – 5 pm
144 Bridge Street, Franklin
The locally owned home decor and furniture store is turning five this weekend. Bring your friends, shop while sipping champagne, then spin the wheel for a discount!
2Bingo and Bagels
Saturday, August 27, 10 am – 11 am
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
It doesn’t get much better than bingo and breakfast food! Enjoy this fun game with light refreshments. The winner will take home a prize!
Register here.
3Cars and Coffee of Spring Hill
Friday, August 27, 8 am – 11 am
The Goldton at Spring Hill, 3056 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill
The Goldton at Spring Hill is thrilled to host The Official Cars and Coffee of Spring Hill, Saturday, August 27th, from 8 am-11 am. FREE Gourmet Coffee Bar and Patty’s Pastries Open to the public – Free admission. There will be Exotics, Classics & Lightning McQueen.
4Picnic in the Orchard
Friday, August 26, 6 pm
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville
Enjoy a magical evening in the orchard for a romantic date night or a gathering of friends! A deluxe artisanal charcuterie box, cider slushies, fresh fruit and various samples from the farm store, and fruit-infused water will be provided. Add a bottle of Morning Glory’s hard cider or made-from-scratch desserts to complete the evening. If you enjoy games, you can ask to borrow one while you are here. Stroll through the orchard and marvel at the beauty.
Make a reservation here.
5Viva Nail Spa Grand Opening
Sunday, August 28, 11 am – 5 pm
McEwen Northside, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
A new non-toxic nail salon is opening at McEwen Northside. For their grand opening, you receive a free manicure with the purchase of a pedicure and free nail art with the purchase of a gel manicure. Southerners Coffee will also be on-site, offering free lattes.