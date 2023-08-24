Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Southern Whiskey Society

Saturday, August 26, 5 pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

The Southern Whiskey Society will return for its 6th Annual Gathering on Saturday, August 26th, from 5 pm until 9 pm at The Factory in Franklin.

Recognized as the premier food and whiskey event in the South, the Southern Whiskey Society’s annual gathering consistently offers an unparalleled experience for both food enthusiasts and whiskey aficionados alike.

Find tickets here.