Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Goo Goo Dolls
Friday, August 25, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. announced “The Big Night Out” tour with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on the southern border of Franklin, TN. The tour comes to Franklin on Friday, August 25th.
Find tickets here.
2Southern Whiskey Society
Saturday, August 26, 5 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Southern Whiskey Society will return for its 6th Annual Gathering on Saturday, August 26th, from 5 pm until 9 pm at The Factory in Franklin.
Recognized as the premier food and whiskey event in the South, the Southern Whiskey Society’s annual gathering consistently offers an unparalleled experience for both food enthusiasts and whiskey aficionados alike.
Find tickets here.
3Wild about Fungus at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, August 26, 10 am
545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood
Learn the basics of mushroom cultivation for edible oyster mushrooms and a bit about the biology and ecology of fungus. Participants will learn how to get started growing mushrooms at home and will assemble an easy-to-care-for oyster grow kit to take home.
Register here.
4Cledus T. Judd
Friday, August 25, 7 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Country music’s answer to Weird Al Yankovic, Cledus T. Judd had a similar approach to song parody, recording backing tracks that were as similar as possible to the original versions. Some of his most popular parodies include “Bad Breath” (his version of Faith Hill’s “Breathe”) and “My Cellmate Thinks I’m Sexy” (a parody of Kenny Chesney’s hit “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”), among so many others.
Find tickets here.
5Tennessee State Fair
Friday-Sunday, August 25-27, 5 pm – 10 pm, Saturday, 10 am – midnight, and Sunday, noon until 11 pm.
James E Ward Agriculture Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
It’s the last weekend for the Tennessee State Fair. With over 150 events, over 150 livestock shows, 60+ rides, different motorsports events every night, 15 stages of entertainment, thousands of exhibit entries from across the entire state of Tennessee, and much more. There’s something for everyone at the fair
Find tickets here.