Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Under the Lights

photo from Brentwood Bruins

Saturday, August 24,  6 pm

Brentwood High School, 5304 Murray Lane, Brentwood

The Brentwood Bruins 12th Man Club presents Under The Lights: Songwriters’ Night, a concert and community event to fundraise for the Brentwood High School football program on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 6pm. The inaugural event will feature hit songwriters along with Nashville recording artists, BHS alumni, and emerging talents; and offer family-friendly activities like a 65 foot obstacle course and face painting station for kids.

Find tickets here. 

2Lotz House Ghost Tour

lotz house
photo from Lotz House

Saturday, August 24, 6 pm

111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

The number one attraction in Franklin as ranked by TripAdvisor is the Lotz House. They will offer a ghost tour this weekend.

Find more information here. 

3Cars and Coffee Franklin

antique car

Saturday, August 24, 8 am – 11 am

Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Road, Franklin

It’s a free event in Franklin to check out some amazing cars and grab a cup of coffee.

4Nashville Sounds Home Game

 

Friday, August 23, 6:35 pm

First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville

Nashville Sounds will face Jacksonville Friday Night at First Horizon Park. The first 1,000 guests will receive a free Star Wars light saber.

Find more information here. 

5Cocomelon Party Time

cocomelon

Friday-Sunday, August 23-25

Sheraton Grand Nashville, 257 7th Avenue N, Nashville

An immersive experience that takes you inside the colorful world of CoComelon where children can explore their way through a variety of interactive party experiences. Play games in our Cuddly Corner, get creative in our Activity & Coloring Center, Dance on our light up dance floor and more.

Find tickets here. 

 

