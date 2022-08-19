Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Front Porch Friday at George Dickel

Friday, August 19, 5:30 pm – 8 pm

Cascade Hollow Distilling, Cascade Hollow Road, Tullahoma

On Friday, August 19th, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. is hosting another one if its coveted “Front Porch Fridays”.

Those interested in attending can bring their own lawn chair (or picnic blanket) and enjoy an evening of refreshing fun with food trucks, George Dickel cocktails, and live music from singer/songwriter Jenny Teator.

Tickets can be purchased online for only $20, and each ticket includes one complimentary cocktail (note: in the case of rain, tickets will be refunded).