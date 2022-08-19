Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Nashville Zoo at Spring Hill Library
Saturday, August 20, 10 am – noon
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
The Nashville Zoo is coming to the Spring Hill Library with three creatures you’re going to want to see: an arthropod, a reptile, and a mammal.
2Boiling Springs Academy Open House
Sunday, August 21, 2 pm – 4 pm
8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood
Here’s your chance to visit Boiling Springs Academy. You may have driven by the two-story brick house along Moores Lane and wondered what takes place there. The Boiling Spring Academy is a restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Historic Primm Park. The park is the site of two National Register properties: Boiling Spring Academy and a prehistoric Native American Mound Site, 900-1500 (A.D.).
3Gary Morris at Franklin Theatre
Friday, August 19, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Gary Morris is known world-wide for his vocal mastery, able to hold audiences mesmerized and overwhelmed by the pure beauty and inspiration of his voice. His recording career garnered five #1 and 16 Top 10 singles, including “Why Lady Why,” “The Love She Found in Me” and “Baby Bye Bye.” Morris’ original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” won both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music “Song of the Year” awards. Morris was also named Billboard’s “Male Artist of the Year” early in his career.
Buy tickets here.
4Front Porch Friday at George Dickel
Friday, August 19, 5:30 pm – 8 pm
Cascade Hollow Distilling, Cascade Hollow Road, Tullahoma
On Friday, August 19th, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. is hosting another one if its coveted “Front Porch Fridays”.
Those interested in attending can bring their own lawn chair (or picnic blanket) and enjoy an evening of refreshing fun with food trucks, George Dickel cocktails, and live music from singer/songwriter Jenny Teator.
Tickets can be purchased online for only $20, and each ticket includes one complimentary cocktail (note: in the case of rain, tickets will be refunded).
5Rory Feek at Homestead
Saturday, August 20, 7 pm
4544 US 431, Columbia
Rory is doing a series of ‘Home Concerts” at HOMESTEAD HALL for 2022. Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories and much for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.
Buy tickets here.