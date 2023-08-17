Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Fashion for a Fraction
Saturday, August 19, 10 am – 2 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Don’t miss Fashion for a Fraction on Saturday, August 19 at its new location—The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall! Shop HUGE discounts on apparel, handbags, jewelry, accessories, and more from your favorite boutiques
Find tickets here.
2Hap & Harry’s International Cup
Friday, August 18, 6 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s the Hap & Harry’s International International Cup this Friday at Harlinsdale Farm. Pregame match begins at 6 pm with MTSU vs FPA followed by USA vs Mexico at 7:15.
Admission at the gate is $15.
3Vintage Baseball at Rippavilla
Sunday, August 20, 1 pm
Rippavilla Plantation, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
4Open House at Boiling Springs
Sunday, August 20, 2 pm – 4 pm
8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood
The restored one-room school house in Brentwood will be open for free tours this Sunday afternoon.
5Nashville Stampede
Friday-Sunday, August 18-20
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Nashville Stampede will hold their second-annual homestand, and fourth event of the regular season, Stampede Days on Aug. 18-20 at Bridgestone Arena. During their event, they will play the Missouri Thunder (Aug. 18), Kansas City Outlaws (Aug. 19) and Arizona Ridge Riders (Aug. 20).
Find tickets here.