Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Fashion for a Fraction

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, August 19, 10 am – 2 pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Don’t miss Fashion for a Fraction on Saturday, August 19 at its new location—The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall! Shop HUGE discounts on apparel, handbags, jewelry, accessories, and more from your favorite boutiques

2Hap & Harry’s International Cup

photo from Franklin Polo Academy

Friday, August 18, 6 pm

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

It’s the Hap & Harry’s International International Cup this Friday at Harlinsdale Farm. Pregame match begins at 6 pm with MTSU vs FPA followed by USA vs Mexico at 7:15.

Admission at the gate is $15.

3Vintage Baseball at Rippavilla

photo -Befunky

 

Sunday, August 20, 1 pm

Rippavilla Plantation, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill

Come and join us again for bare-handed, vintage base ball as the Quicksteps play host to the Nashville Maroons! This event is free admission and is part of The Tennessee Association of Vintage Base ball. The TAoVBB was established in 2012 to entertain and educate our communities by recreating the civility of 19th-century base ball.

4Open House at Boiling Springs

Boiling Spring Academy
photo by Donna Vissman

Sunday, August 20, 2 pm – 4 pm

8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood

The restored one-room school house in Brentwood will be open for free tours this Sunday afternoon.

5Nashville Stampede

Nashville Stampede
during the second day of PBR Teams event in Nashville TN. Photo by Andy Watson / Bull Stock Media

Friday-Sunday, August 18-20

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The Nashville Stampede will hold their second-annual homestand, and fourth event of the regular season, Stampede Days on Aug. 18-20 at Bridgestone Arena. During their event, they will play the Missouri Thunder (Aug. 18), Kansas City Outlaws (Aug. 19) and Arizona Ridge Riders (Aug. 20).

