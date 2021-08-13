Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Blended Festival
Friday, August 13 – Saturday, August 14
First Horizon Park, 19 Jackson Street, Nashville
Blended Festival is a two-day event at First Horizon Park in Nashville. Presenting live music by Kaskade, Lil Jon, Blanco Brown, Bryce Vine, Matt Stell, Ernest, and more. Enjoy the 100-foot wine tent and culinary activations, hosted by celebrity guest chefs and sommeliers.
Buy tickets here.
2. Movies in the Park – Hotel Transylvania 3
Friday, August 13, 8 pm
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
It’s the last summer movie at the park this year. Bring a chair or pack a blanket and come to Pinkerton Park (405 Murfreesboro Rd.) for an evening movie! This free summer movie series will begin at 8 PM or at sunset. Concessions items will be available for purchase.
3. Williamson County Fair
Friday, August 6 – Saturday, August 14
Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Don’t miss your last opportunity to visit the fair. The 2021 Fair will feature daily entertainment, with the return of favorites like the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, Jurassic Kingdom, Robocars, and the XPogo Stunt Team. The popular Children’s Barnyard is also set to return.
Buy tickets here.
4. Brentwood Beer Festival
Saturday, August 14, noon – 4 pm
Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood
It’s the first beer festival in Brentwood to be held this Saturday. VIP tickets are sold out but general admission tickets are still available. The rain or shine event will have tastings, live music by Jake Burman & Co and more.
Buy tickets here.
5. Tomato Fest
Friday, August 13 & Saturday, August 14
Five Points, 1012 Woodland Street, Nashville
Tomato Art Fest will return August 13th + 14th, 2021 for its 18th year. The free festival returns in person this year with a parade, live entertainment, and more.
See the complete schedule here