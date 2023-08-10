Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Williamson County Fair

Williamson County Fair
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday-Sunday, August 11-12

Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

The Williamson County Fair is ending this weekend. It’s your last chance to enjoy the music, rides, and fair food.

Find tickets here. 

2Sara Sells

photo from Sara Sells

Saturday, August 12, 8 am – 1 pm

8340 Horton Highway, College Grove

Sara Sells, a monthly warehouse sale, is celebrating its anniversary with a giveaway. They are giving away one of their most popular 60″ dining tables + grey velvet accent chairs. TWO people have a chance to win, see how on their Facebook page here. 

3Nolo Med Spa & Wellness Ribbon Cutting

Friday, August 11, 5 pm – 7 pm

2100 Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville

Join in on August 11th from 5 pm-7 pm for the NOLO MED SPA AND WELLNESS ribbon cutting and grand opening.

4Zmed Brothers at Homestead Hall

photo from Hardison Hall

Friday, August 11, 7 pm

Homestead Hall, 4544 Highway 431, Columbia

Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall will feature Zmed Brothers who will present the music of The Everly Brothers.

Find tickets here. 

5Tomato Art Festival

Tomato Art Fest
photo from Tomato Art Fest Facebook

Saturday-Sunday, August 12-13

1106 Woodland Street, Nashville

It’s the 20th year of the Tomato Art Festival in East Nashville. The free event will offer music, a costume contest, a parade, art displays, and more.
Find the details here. 
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

