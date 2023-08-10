Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Williamson County Fair
Friday-Sunday, August 11-12
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The Williamson County Fair is ending this weekend. It’s your last chance to enjoy the music, rides, and fair food.
Find tickets here.
2Sara Sells
Saturday, August 12, 8 am – 1 pm
8340 Horton Highway, College Grove
Sara Sells, a monthly warehouse sale, is celebrating its anniversary with a giveaway. They are giving away one of their most popular 60″ dining tables + grey velvet accent chairs. TWO people have a chance to win, see how on their Facebook page here.
3Nolo Med Spa & Wellness Ribbon Cutting
Friday, August 11, 5 pm – 7 pm
2100 Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville
Join in on August 11th from 5 pm-7 pm for the NOLO MED SPA AND WELLNESS ribbon cutting and grand opening.
4Zmed Brothers at Homestead Hall
Friday, August 11, 7 pm
Homestead Hall, 4544 Highway 431, Columbia
Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall will feature Zmed Brothers who will present the music of The Everly Brothers.
Find tickets here.
5Tomato Art Festival
Saturday-Sunday, August 12-13
1106 Woodland Street, Nashville