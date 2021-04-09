Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Buttercup Festival
Sunday, Apr. 11, noon – 7 pm
7311 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
This free event is family-friendly and has something for everyone.
With over 100 vendors and live music, it’s a day full of fun and activities. Among the vendors, there are artisans, food trucks, Sam the Balloon Man, a petting zoo, train rides, and official Buttercup t-shirts.
2. Clash of the Monster Trucks
Saturday, Apr. 10, am – 5 pm
927 N Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg
This family-friendly arena has a large covered grandstand, so no need to worry about the weather. The event is rain or shine. The event is scheduled rain or shine on April 10, 2021. In the event of lightning, the event will be delayed and restart once it is safe to do so. Gates open at 5:00 PM and show starts at 7:00 PM.
Purchase tickets here.
3. Curioga at Curio Brewing Co
Saturday. Apr. 10, 10 am
216 Noah Drive, Franklin
Come experience a peaceful community through yoga and enjoy some beverages after! Class is free but donations are encouraged. All experience levels are welcome!
4. Virtual Summer Camp Fair
Saturday, Apr. 10- Friday, April 16
Learn about summer camps available this summer with Nashville Parent Magazine. All registered Summer Camp Adventure fair participants will be eligible to win two-week overnight camp sessions at YMCA’s Camp Widjiwagon and Camp Rockmont!
Register for the event here.
5. Wildflower Hikes
Saturday, Apr 10, 9:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood
The wildflowers are blooming: Spring is here! Come enjoy all the colors this season offers as you hike the trails of Owl’s Hill. Watch the browns of winter give way to the spectrum of spring while you look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches, and Spring Beauty.
Register for hike here.