Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Buttercup Festival

Sunday, Apr. 11, noon – 7 pm

7311 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

This free event is family-friendly and has something for everyone.

With over 100 vendors and live music, it’s a day full of fun and activities. Among the vendors, there are artisans, food trucks, Sam the Balloon Man, a petting zoo, train rides, and official Buttercup t-shirts.