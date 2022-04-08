Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Bourbon and Bubbles
Saturday, Apr. 9, 4 pm – 8 pm
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Bourbon & Bubbles is back for a second year. This year, there will be no timed entrances at the all-inclusive beverage tasting event. Tastings include Prosecco, sparkling wine, beer, and seltzers may take top billing, but wine and other spirits will be available for tasting as well along with live music and food trucks.
The event is still looking for pouring volunteers, sign up here.
Find more information here.
2. Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday – Sunday, Apr. 8-10, 9 am – 5:30 pm
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The FOBL Book Sale is the best deal and selection in town. We’ve got books, puzzles, games, music, a selection of vintage books, and more all at a great price.
Find more information here.
3. Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival
Saturday, Apr. 9, 9:30 am – 5 pm
Public Square, 1 Public Square, Nashville
The Festival is free and open to the public, no tickets required. This is Tennessee’s premiere Japanese cultural festival with music and dance performances, cultural and martial arts demonstrations, and plenty of art, anime merch, and food vendors. The Festival is held rain or shine.
4. Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival
Saturday, Apr. 10, noon – 6 pm
Historic Nolensville, Nolensville Road, Nolensville
The 22nd Annual Buttercup Festival is set to be the biggest yet! This free event features over 140 vendors ranging from artisans to food trucks. Many kids activities such as Sam the Balloon Man, Horseback riding lessons from Crossroads Ranch, Dreams Do Come True Party Princesses, and so much more.
5. The Steel Woods at The Mulehouse
Friday, April 8, 7 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
The Steel Woods are an American Country Rock band based in Nashville. This will be one of the few local shows the band will perform as they are out on tour.
Find more information here.