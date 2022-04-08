Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Bourbon and Bubbles

Saturday, Apr. 9, 4 pm – 8 pm

The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

Bourbon & Bubbles is back for a second year. This year, there will be no timed entrances at the all-inclusive beverage tasting event. Tastings include Prosecco, sparkling wine, beer, and seltzers may take top billing, but wine and other spirits will be available for tasting as well along with live music and food trucks.

The event is still looking for pouring volunteers, sign up here.

Find more information here.