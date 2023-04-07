Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Easter Egg Hunts
Friday-Sunday, April 7-9
Various Places
If you are looking for an Easter Egg Hunt this week, find a list of places here.
2Visit the Easter Bunny
Friday -Saturday, April 7-8
CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
It’s your last chance to visit the Easter Bunny at the CoolSpring Galleria. You don’t need a reservation but to avoid the line, make a reservation here.
3Patrick Thomas & Rachel Potter
Friday, April 7, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Celebrate the greatest country hits through the decades with Nashville-based recording artists Patrick Thomas (The Voice) and Rachel Potter (Broadway and The X Factor). The pair bring their electric chemistry and charisma to the classics you know and love from Hank Williams to Patsy Cline, Dolly, Garth, and Faith and Tim. You’ll be singing along as the two industry veterans walk you through the decades in a stripped-down version of their touring orchestral show, Country Legends.
Find tickets here.
4First Friday in Columbia
Friday, April 7, 5 pm – 8 pm
Public Square, Columbia
With all your favorite downtown shops and restaurants open late (till at least, With live music and street performers, it’s the “can’t miss” event of the month.
5Nashville Home Show
Friday-Saturday, April 7-8, 10 am – 8 pm
Music City Center, 201 John Lewis Way S, Nashville
The Nashville Home Show returns to Music City Center, April 6-8, 2023. Join us for 3 days of home improvement inspiration.
Find tickets here.