Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Ben’s BBQ Benefitting Alzheimer’s Association

 

Sunday, April 7, 2 pm – 5 pm

Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville

Ben’s BBQ is a fundraiser for The Alzheimer’s Association as well as an event to celebrate the life of Ben McCloud. Ben McCloud was the most loving father and grandfather. He was an avid golfer, cook and philanthropist. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018 and unfortunately lost his battle with the disease in December of 2020. He was only 72.
Find tickets here.

2Silent Run Show Series 

 

Saturday-Sunday, April 6-7, 9 am – 4 pm

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

The Tractor Supply Co. Arena at Harlinsdale Farm will host the Silent Run Horse Shows this weekend. The event is free to the public.

3Hike a Thon

Hike-a-Thon participants feet while relaxing at Angel Falls Overlook in Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area

 

Friday -Sunday, April 5-7,

Williamson County

TennGreen Land Conservancy’s fourth annual Hike-a-Thon is taking place during the entire month of April 2024. The month-long fundraising and adventure competition supports the protection of Tennessee’s lands and waters and encourages people of all ages and abilities to get outside for the chance to win awesome prizes. While this event benefits Tennessee nature, participants can adventure and compete from anywhere in the world. Compete by hiking, paddling, trail running, climbing, mountain biking, or photography with a team or by yourself! Proceeds from the Hike-a-Thon benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in Tennessee.

Learn more here. 

4Whiskey Warmer

photo from Whiskey Warmer

Saturday, April 6, 6 pm – 9 pm

Westhaven, 401 Cheltenham Drive, Franklin

Whiskey Warmer Festival returns for its 9th installment with an evening of exceptional spirits, live bluegrass music, local food, cigars, and good company at the Westhaven Community Skube Swim Center in Franklin. Taking place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, general Admission begins at 6:00 PM and runs throughout the evening until 9:00 PM.

Find tickets here. 

5The Bluebird Cafe Open House

Sunday, April 7,10 am – 2 pm

Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

See this iconic music venue for its spring event. This is a free event open to all ages where you can see inside, take photos, and buy merchandise.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here