Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Hike a Thon

Friday -Sunday, April 5-7,

Williamson County

TennGreen Land Conservancy’s fourth annual Hike-a-Thon is taking place during the entire month of April 2024. The month-long fundraising and adventure competition supports the protection of Tennessee’s lands and waters and encourages people of all ages and abilities to get outside for the chance to win awesome prizes. While this event benefits Tennessee nature, participants can adventure and compete from anywhere in the world. Compete by hiking, paddling, trail running, climbing, mountain biking, or photography with a team or by yourself! Proceeds from the Hike-a-Thon benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in Tennessee.

