Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Ben’s BBQ Benefitting Alzheimer’s Association
Sunday, April 7, 2 pm – 5 pm
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville
2Silent Run Show Series
Saturday-Sunday, April 6-7, 9 am – 4 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Tractor Supply Co. Arena at Harlinsdale Farm will host the Silent Run Horse Shows this weekend. The event is free to the public.
3Hike a Thon
Friday -Sunday, April 5-7,
Williamson County
TennGreen Land Conservancy’s fourth annual Hike-a-Thon is taking place during the entire month of April 2024. The month-long fundraising and adventure competition supports the protection of Tennessee’s lands and waters and encourages people of all ages and abilities to get outside for the chance to win awesome prizes. While this event benefits Tennessee nature, participants can adventure and compete from anywhere in the world. Compete by hiking, paddling, trail running, climbing, mountain biking, or photography with a team or by yourself! Proceeds from the Hike-a-Thon benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in Tennessee.
Learn more here.
4Whiskey Warmer
Saturday, April 6, 6 pm – 9 pm
Westhaven, 401 Cheltenham Drive, Franklin
Whiskey Warmer Festival returns for its 9th installment with an evening of exceptional spirits, live bluegrass music, local food, cigars, and good company at the Westhaven Community Skube Swim Center in Franklin. Taking place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, general Admission begins at 6:00 PM and runs throughout the evening until 9:00 PM.
Find tickets here.
5The Bluebird Cafe Open House
Sunday, April 7,10 am – 2 pm
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
See this iconic music venue for its spring event. This is a free event open to all ages where you can see inside, take photos, and buy merchandise.