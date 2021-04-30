Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Community-Wide Spring Yard Sale
Saturday, May 1, 7 am – 3 pm
1500 Lexington Parkway, Franklin
Don’t miss this community-wide yard sale at Fieldstone Farms this Saturday. This event will take place rain or shine.
2. Wheeler’s Raid Distillery with Sara Simmons
Saturday, May 1, 8 pm – 11 pm
Wheeler’s Raid Distillery, 2007 Johnson Industrial Drive, Nolensville
Sara Simmons is sharing her blend of country and bluegrass on Saturday night. She has appeared on RFD-TV, Grand Ole Opry Radio, CMA Fest & more. The show starts at 8 pm. Doors open at 6 pm. No tickets required.
3. Main Street Jazz Fest Murfreesboro
Saturday. May 1, 10 am – 8:30 pm
Historic Main Street, Murfreesboro
Free family music event on the historic downtown square of Murfreesboro. Food trucks, jazz bands performing from noon-8pm, Kids’ Alley for children. Come early for a preschool-elementary aged Music workshop hosted by the Discovery Center at 10 am. Attend the Jazz Clinic hosted by Yamil Conga at the Center for the Arts at 11 am to learn about drumming and jazz.
Schedule for bands:
Middle Tennessee Christian School 12:00
St. Rose Middle School 12:30
Blackman High School 1:00
Oakland Middle School 1:40
Rockvale High School 2:20
MTSU Ensemble I 3:00
Bryan Cumming Band 4:00
Alison Brazil & Yamil Conga 5:30
Music City Swing 7:00
4. Mid-South Live Steamers Meet
Saturday, May 1, 10 am – 3:30 pm
1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
Mid-South Live Steamers offers 14,500 feet of 7 1/2″ track with grades that reach 3.5%. Free public rides will be available on Saturday. Due to safety concerns, pregnant women or persons over 350 pounds are not permitted to ride trains. Children 18 months and younger must be secured to the front of an adult in a baby carrier, sling, or wrap.
5. Putt-Putt Golf Fundraiser
Sunday, May 2, 2 pm – 5 pm
Christ Chapel, 220 Town Center Parkway Suite 150, Spring Hill
Mini golf lovers, sharpen your pencils and get ready to bring your a-game. Christ Chapel is turning the church parking lot into a 9-hole putt-putt course to help raise money for camp this summer.
Register to play here.