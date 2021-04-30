Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4. Mid-South Live Steamers Meet

Saturday, May 1, 10 am – 3:30 pm

1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia

Mid-South Live Steamers offers 14,500 feet of 7 1/2″ track with grades that reach 3.5%. Free public rides will be available on Saturday. Due to safety concerns, pregnant women or persons over 350 pounds are not permitted to ride trains. Children 18 months and younger must be secured to the front of an adult in a baby carrier, sling, or wrap.

During inclement weather, passenger trains are not able to run. All passenger trains will stop operations and will not resume until the weather has passed and a track inspection can be completed.