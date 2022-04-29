Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Grindstone Cowboy Grand Opening

Saturday, Apr. 30, 10 am – 3 pm

Grindstone Cowboy,115 North Main Street, Eagleville

Country hitmaker Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy revealed plans to open a coffee shop in their hometown of Eagleville, Tennessee several months ago, and on Saturday, April 30, Grindstone Cowboy will celebrate its grand opening. The fun day will kick off at 10 am and feature kid-friendly events, live music from Jason Sturgeon, Craig and his family, and other special guests, and of course coffee.

Find more information here.