Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

PrevNext

1. CoolSprings Carnival

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday – Sunday, Apr. 29 – May 1
CoolSprings Galleria,1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

The spring carnival is back this weekend at CoolSprings Galleria with rides, games, and food.

Find more information here.

 

2. Grindstone Cowboy Grand Opening

Craig Campbell Grindstone Cowboy
photo from Craig Campbell

Saturday, Apr. 30, 10 am – 3 pm
Grindstone Cowboy,115 North Main Street, Eagleville

Country hitmaker Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy revealed plans to open a coffee shop in their hometown of Eagleville, Tennessee several months ago, and on Saturday, April 30, Grindstone Cowboy will celebrate its grand opening. The fun day will kick off at 10 am and feature kid-friendly events, live music from Jason Sturgeon, Craig and his family, and other special guests, and of course coffee.

Find more information here. 

3. Friends of Spring Hill Library Book Sale

spring hill library

Saturday, Apr. 30, 9 am – 3 pm
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill

Book sale at the Spring Hill Library featuring books for children, mysteries, cookbooks, fiction, and more. All proceeds benefit the Spring Hill Library.

 

4. Tennessee Titans Draft Party

Saturday, Apr. 30, 11 am – 2 pm

Nissan Stadium,1 Titans Way, Nashville

Join the Tennessee Titans and celebrate DraftFest 2022, presented by Pinnacle! This free, family-friendly event will be held at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is free but you must claim a free ticket to attend.

Find more information here.

5. National Prescription Take-Back Day

national prescription drug take back event

Saturday, Apr. 30, 10 am – 2 pm
Brentwood Police Department, 910 Heritage Way, Brentwood

Representatives from the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be at the Brentwood Police Department, located at 910 Heritage Way on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note liquids, needles and sharps of any kind will not be accepted. Vape pens without batteries will be accepted.

Items Accepted:

  • Prescription Medications
  • All over-the-counter medications
  • Pet medications
  • Liquid medications in leak-proof containers
  • Inhalers
  • Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: April 29, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here