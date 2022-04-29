Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. CoolSprings Carnival
Friday – Sunday, Apr. 29 – May 1
CoolSprings Galleria,1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
The spring carnival is back this weekend at CoolSprings Galleria with rides, games, and food.
Find more information here.
2. Grindstone Cowboy Grand Opening
Saturday, Apr. 30, 10 am – 3 pm
Grindstone Cowboy,115 North Main Street, Eagleville
Country hitmaker Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy revealed plans to open a coffee shop in their hometown of Eagleville, Tennessee several months ago, and on Saturday, April 30, Grindstone Cowboy will celebrate its grand opening. The fun day will kick off at 10 am and feature kid-friendly events, live music from Jason Sturgeon, Craig and his family, and other special guests, and of course coffee.
Find more information here.
3. Friends of Spring Hill Library Book Sale
Saturday, Apr. 30, 9 am – 3 pm
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
Book sale at the Spring Hill Library featuring books for children, mysteries, cookbooks, fiction, and more. All proceeds benefit the Spring Hill Library.
4. Tennessee Titans Draft Party
Saturday, Apr. 30, 11 am – 2 pm
Nissan Stadium,1 Titans Way, Nashville
Join the Tennessee Titans and celebrate DraftFest 2022, presented by Pinnacle! This free, family-friendly event will be held at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is free but you must claim a free ticket to attend.
Find more information here.
5. National Prescription Take-Back Day
Saturday, Apr. 30, 10 am – 2 pm
Brentwood Police Department, 910 Heritage Way, Brentwood
Representatives from the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be at the Brentwood Police Department, located at 910 Heritage Way on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note liquids, needles and sharps of any kind will not be accepted. Vape pens without batteries will be accepted.
Items Accepted:
- Prescription Medications
- All over-the-counter medications
- Pet medications
- Liquid medications in leak-proof containers
- Inhalers
- Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil