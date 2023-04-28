Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 International Festival

Saturday, April 29, 11 am – 1 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

TAB is hosting its inaugural International Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 29 in the library meeting rooms. The event, which is free and open to all Brentwood residents, will feature snacks – both sweet and savory – from different cultures, along with several activities.

“We will have different international crafts, from Guatemalan worry dolls to Chinese dragon puppets and more,” Claire Stanton, library reference services manager, said. “We will also have music, Just Dance K-pop, a photobooth, and a large map where people can add stickers marking the place of their family’s heritage.”