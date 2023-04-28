Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1International Festival

International Festival
photo from City of Brentwood

Saturday, April 29, 11 am – 1 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

TAB is hosting its inaugural International Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 29 in the library meeting rooms. The event, which is free and open to all Brentwood residents, will feature snacks – both sweet and savory – from different cultures, along with several activities.

“We will have different international crafts, from Guatemalan worry dolls to Chinese dragon puppets and more,” Claire Stanton, library reference services manager, said. “We will also have music, Just Dance K-pop, a photobooth, and a large map where people can add stickers marking the place of their family’s heritage.”

2Steve Miller Band

Sunday, April 30, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

It’s the first concert of the season at FirstBank with classic rock band- Steve Miller Band. Special guests will be Mavis Staples.

Find tickets here. 

3Wines in the Fork-Jazz Creekside

Wines in the Fork
photo from Wines in the Fork Facebook

Saturday, April 29, 9 am – 2 pm

4165 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Enjoy free jazz music at Wines in the Fork backyard. Musical guests will be The Reggie Murray Band and Stephanie Adlington Duo.

4Friends of Spring Hill Library

stock photo

 

Saturday, April 29, 9 am – 3 pm

Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill

This event is the quarterly book sale and it will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 9 am to 3 pm. Books for all age ranges and interests will be for sale at great prices. Come early for a wide selection.

5Lucky Ladd Farms -Meet a Unicorn

photo from Lucky Ladd Farms

Saturday, April 29,  10 am – 4 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

The Magical Unicorn Meet N’ Greet is right around the corner! Add a little magic to your little one’s day. This event is on a first come first serve basis.

Find tickets here.

