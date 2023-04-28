Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1International Festival
Saturday, April 29, 11 am – 1 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
TAB is hosting its inaugural International Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 29 in the library meeting rooms. The event, which is free and open to all Brentwood residents, will feature snacks – both sweet and savory – from different cultures, along with several activities.
“We will have different international crafts, from Guatemalan worry dolls to Chinese dragon puppets and more,” Claire Stanton, library reference services manager, said. “We will also have music, Just Dance K-pop, a photobooth, and a large map where people can add stickers marking the place of their family’s heritage.”
2Steve Miller Band
Sunday, April 30, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
It’s the first concert of the season at FirstBank with classic rock band- Steve Miller Band. Special guests will be Mavis Staples.
Find tickets here.
3Wines in the Fork-Jazz Creekside
Saturday, April 29, 9 am – 2 pm
4165 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Enjoy free jazz music at Wines in the Fork backyard. Musical guests will be The Reggie Murray Band and Stephanie Adlington Duo.
4Friends of Spring Hill Library
Saturday, April 29, 9 am – 3 pm
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
This event is the quarterly book sale and it will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 9 am to 3 pm. Books for all age ranges and interests will be for sale at great prices. Come early for a wide selection.
5Lucky Ladd Farms -Meet a Unicorn
Saturday, April 29, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
The Magical Unicorn Meet N’ Greet is right around the corner! Add a little magic to your little one’s day. This event is on a first come first serve basis.
Find tickets here.