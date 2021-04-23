Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
1. City of Brentwood Drug Takeback

City of Brentwood
photo from City of Brentwood

Saturday, Apr. 24, 10 am – 2 pm
City Hall, 5211 Maryland Way, Brentwood

Representatives from the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be in front of the Brentwood Police Department, located at 5211 Maryland Way on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note liquids, needles and sharps of any kind will not be accepted. Vape pens without batteries will be accepted. Residents are encouraged to drive up, remain in the vehicle until someone approaches to gather the items

2. Williamson County 4-H Horse Show in Franklin

Harlinsdale Farm

Saturday, Apr. 24,  7:30 am – 6:30 pm

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

The park at Harlinsdale Farm will be the location for the 4-H Horse Show this Saturday. Come out and watch this event.

3. Opening Weekend at Higher Pursuits

Higher Pursuit
photo from Higher Pursuit Facebook

Saturday. Apr. 24, 8 am – 5 pm
Higher Pursuits, 3114 Cheeks Bend Road, Columbia

It’s opening weekend at Higher Pursuits, offering an array of water-based adventures. They provide kayak rentals, canoe rentals, paddling classes, and guided trips. Book your adventure here 

4. Earth Day Celebration

nashville earth day 2021

Saturday, Apr. 24, 11 am – 6 pm

Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville

Nashville Earth Day Festival will return to Centennial Park at 2500 West End Avenue in a socially distanced manner on Saturday, April 24 from 11 AM – 6 PM.

This free family event will bring the Nashville community together to celebrate our planet and inspire positive environmental change.

5. Owl’s Hill Family Camp Out

Owl Hill
photo from Owl Hill Sanctuary

Saturday, Apr 24-25, 4:30 pm – 10 am
12965 Old Hickory Boulevard, Antioc

For one night ONLY, Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary opens its gates for a family overnight camping experience. Bring your OWN tent (please eat dinner prior to arrival OR bring a picnic dinner to eat at Owl’s Hill).

Activities Include:
* Marshmallow Roast
* Owl Presentation
* Guided Night Hike
* Take Home Craft
* Light Breakfast in the Morning
Register here. 

