Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. City of Brentwood Drug Takeback
Saturday, Apr. 24, 10 am – 2 pm
City Hall, 5211 Maryland Way, Brentwood
Representatives from the Brentwood Police Department and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be in front of the Brentwood Police Department, located at 5211 Maryland Way on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note liquids, needles and sharps of any kind will not be accepted. Vape pens without batteries will be accepted. Residents are encouraged to drive up, remain in the vehicle until someone approaches to gather the items
2. Williamson County 4-H Horse Show in Franklin
Saturday, Apr. 24, 7:30 am – 6:30 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The park at Harlinsdale Farm will be the location for the 4-H Horse Show this Saturday. Come out and watch this event.
3. Opening Weekend at Higher Pursuits
Saturday. Apr. 24, 8 am – 5 pm
Higher Pursuits, 3114 Cheeks Bend Road, Columbia
4. Earth Day Celebration
Saturday, Apr. 24, 11 am – 6 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Nashville Earth Day Festival will return to Centennial Park at 2500 West End Avenue in a socially distanced manner on Saturday, April 24 from 11 AM – 6 PM.
This free family event will bring the Nashville community together to celebrate our planet and inspire positive environmental change.
5. Owl’s Hill Family Camp Out
Saturday, Apr 24-25, 4:30 pm – 10 am
12965 Old Hickory Boulevard, Antioc
For one night ONLY, Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary opens its gates for a family overnight camping experience. Bring your OWN tent (please eat dinner prior to arrival OR bring a picnic dinner to eat at Owl’s Hill).
* Marshmallow Roast
* Owl Presentation
* Guided Night Hike
* Take Home Craft
* Light Breakfast in the Morning