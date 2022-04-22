Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Main Street Festival
Saturday, Apr. 23 – Sunday, Apr. 24
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival will be held in downtown Franklin this weekend, April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
Find more information here.
2. Wellness and You in 2022
Saturday, Apr. 23, 2 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Join Murray Nutrition and Anchored Counseling Company and learn about nutrition, wellness, and being kind to ourselves and our amazing bodies.
Find more information here.
3. Books & Bubbles
Sunday, Apr. 24, 10 am – 1 pm
The Town Barre, 7240 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
You are invited to The Nolensville Book Nook April Gather and Grow Book Party! Sip on a Mimosa while you discover new books for you and the children in your life, shop for some new Stella & Dot goodies, and stock up on Color Street nails! Your kids will have fun creating a craft with the amazing TN Art Yard and decorating cookies with Nashville Cookie Kits, who will also have kits ready to take home
4. Come From Away
Friday – Sunday, Apr. 22-24, 7:30 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
It’s a true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year’s Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley
Find more information here.
5. English Rain at Factory at Columbia
Saturday, Apr. 23, 7 pm
Factory at Columbia,101 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia
The English Rain are returning to The Factory at Columbia to provide another heaping helping of Beatles music! Tickets are $10 (children 12 and under get in free!)