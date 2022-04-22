Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1. Main Street Festival

2022-Main-Street-Festival
Photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, Apr. 23 – Sunday, Apr. 24
Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival will be held in downtown Franklin this weekend, April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

Find more information here. 

 

2. Wellness and You in 2022

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Saturday, Apr. 23, 2 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Join Murray Nutrition and Anchored Counseling Company and learn about nutrition, wellness, and being kind to ourselves and our amazing bodies.

Find more information here. 

3. Books & Bubbles

Nolensville Book Nook
photo from Nolensville Book Nook

 

Sunday, Apr. 24, 10 am – 1 pm
The Town Barre, 7240 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

You are invited to The Nolensville Book Nook April Gather and Grow Book Party! Sip on a Mimosa while you discover new books for you and the children in your life, shop for some new Stella & Dot goodies, and stock up on Color Street nails! Your kids will have fun creating a craft with the amazing TN Art Yard and decorating cookies with Nashville Cookie Kits, who will also have kits ready to take home

 

4. Come From Away

TPAC Come From Away
photo from TPAC

Friday – Sunday, Apr. 22-24, 7:30 pm

TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

It’s a true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year’s Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley

Find more information here. 

5. English Rain at Factory at Columbia

The English Rain
photo from The English Rain

Saturday, Apr. 23, 7 pm
Factory at Columbia,101 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

The English Rain are returning to The Factory at Columbia to provide another heaping helping of Beatles music! Tickets are $10 (children 12 and under get in free!)

