Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Books & Bubbles

Sunday, Apr. 24, 10 am – 1 pm

The Town Barre, 7240 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

You are invited to The Nolensville Book Nook April Gather and Grow Book Party! Sip on a Mimosa while you discover new books for you and the children in your life, shop for some new Stella & Dot goodies, and stock up on Color Street nails! Your kids will have fun creating a craft with the amazing TN Art Yard and decorating cookies with Nashville Cookie Kits, who will also have kits ready to take home