Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Main Street Festival
Saturday-Sunday, April 22-23, 10 am – 6 pm both days
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
2Studio Tenn -One Night Only
Saturday, April 22, 6 pm
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
“One Night Only,” Studio Tenn’s largest fundraiser, is set to take the stage at The Factory at Franklin on April 22 for its annual celebration of Broadway, with classic tributes and interactive performances that will delight stage and screen fans alike.
Find tickets here.
3Master Gardener Festival
Sunday, April 22, 9 am – 2 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Come join in for the annual free festival for Williamson County Master Gardener Association (WCMGA), a 501c3 organization. There will be plants for purchase, educational speakers, vendors, food trucks, and more.
4Disc Golf Course Reopening
Saturday, April 22, 1 pm
Woodland Park, 812 W 9th Street, Columbia
Join Muletown Disc Golf and the City of Columbia for the grand re-opening of the Woodland park disc golf course. They will have many disc golf-related activities and several fun sponsors and vendors. Please come out and experience this event.
5Smashville Open House
Saturday, April 22, 2 pm – 5 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The free Smashville behind-the-scenes tour will include a tour of the Preds locker room and Lexus Lounge, Team Store discounts and the opportunity to shoot on net to win two lower-level Full Season Tickets for the upcoming season. The Open House will also feature interactive games, giveaways, appearances from GNASH and the Energy Team, as well as free soda and popcorn. All food and beverage at concessions will be discounted at 50% off during the event.