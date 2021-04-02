Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
1. Brentwood Bunny Trail

Bunny Trail
Saturday, Apr. 3, 9 am – 11 am
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

This year Easter will look a little different at the Brentwood Library. Reserve your spot for the Brentwood Bunny Trail now by getting a pass from the Children’s Desk. Receive an activity pack, see the Easter bunny, get eggs, and maybe get a special prize. You can also enter your car pass to win a balloon bouquet!

2. Duck River Day at Henry Horton

Duck River
Saturday, Apr. 3, 9 am – 5 pm
Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway, Chapel Hill

Henry Horton State Park is hosting its 8th Annual Duck River Day to celebrate & welcome Spring to the park! There will be all sorts of activities for all walks of life, perfect for the entire family… Shop local vendors, eat local foods, enjoy educational programs, live music & classic cars!

3. Nashville Cars n’ Coffee

Cars N Coffee
Saturday. Apr. 3, 8 am – 11 pm
633 Frazier Drive, Franklin

Bring out the whole family to this FREE to attend Shine n’ Show event. No registration is needed.

4. Tennessee Military Collectors Association Show

Tennessee Collectors
Friday- Saturday, Apr. 2-3, noon – 3 pm
Franklin Marriott, 700 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

Thousands of military artifacts will be on display at this event! More than 300 tables filled with historical military items, along with a collection of military vehicles from World War II (weather permitting), will be spaced apart inside and outside the hotel, providing a healthier viewing environment for history buffs and collectors. Admission is $5 at the door.

5. Lucky Ladd Farms Easter Egg Hunt

Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday, Apr 3, 11 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Over 15K eggs with fun prize packs for all the kids, meet the Easter Bunny, cute and cuddly bouncing baby animals, 50+ attractions for all ages. Can’t wait to get things hopping!

Some times are sold out, check the website here. 

