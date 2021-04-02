Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Brentwood Bunny Trail
Saturday, Apr. 3, 9 am – 11 am
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
This year Easter will look a little different at the Brentwood Library. Reserve your spot for the Brentwood Bunny Trail now by getting a pass from the Children’s Desk. Receive an activity pack, see the Easter bunny, get eggs, and maybe get a special prize. You can also enter your car pass to win a balloon bouquet!
2. Duck River Day at Henry Horton
Saturday, Apr. 3, 9 am – 5 pm
Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway, Chapel Hill
3. Nashville Cars n’ Coffee
Saturday. Apr. 3, 8 am – 11 pm
633 Frazier Drive, Franklin
Bring out the whole family to this FREE to attend Shine n’ Show event. No registration is needed.
4. Tennessee Military Collectors Association Show
Friday- Saturday, Apr. 2-3, noon – 3 pm
Franklin Marriott, 700 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
Thousands of military artifacts will be on display at this event! More than 300 tables filled with historical military items, along with a collection of military vehicles from World War II (weather permitting), will be spaced apart inside and outside the hotel, providing a healthier viewing environment for history buffs and collectors. Admission is $5 at the door.
5. Lucky Ladd Farms Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, Apr 3, 11 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Over 15K eggs with fun prize packs for all the kids, meet the Easter Bunny, cute and cuddly bouncing baby animals, 50+ attractions for all ages. Can’t wait to get things hopping!
Some times are sold out, check the website here.