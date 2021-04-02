Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Lucky Ladd Farms Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, Apr 3, 11 am – 4 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Over 15K eggs with fun prize packs for all the kids, meet the Easter Bunny, cute and cuddly bouncing baby animals, 50+ attractions for all ages. Can’t wait to get things hopping!

Some times are sold out, check the website here.