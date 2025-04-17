Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Opening Day at Hidden Gem Farmers Market
Saturday, April 19, 11 am – 2 pm
Hidden Gems Farmers Market, 863 Old Military Road, Spring Hill
It’s opening Day at Hidden Gem Farmers Market for the 2025 season. Food Trucks, food vendors, and craft vendors will also at the market.
2Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library
Saturday, April 19, 1 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Festivities begin at 1:00 pm! Take photos with the Easter Bunny, (bring your camera!) and guess how many Jelly Beans are in the jar. The field will be divided into the following age groups: Toddlers to age 3, Ages 4-6, ages 7-9, ages 10-12.
The Egg Hunt starts PROMPTLY at 1:30 p.m. Please bring your basket or bag for the hunt.
3Story Booth at The Factory
Friday, April 18, 10 am
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Story Booth is an interactive pop-up experience where kids can imagine, create, and tell stories. In a playful landscape of cardboard creations, children can roll oversized cardboard dice to reveal their story prompts, draft their narrative, and step inside the booth to record an audio version of their amazing story. Also, the Easter Bunny will be at The Factory at Franklin from noon until 2 pm.
4Springtime at Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday, April 18, 11 am – 3 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Springtime celebration takes place this weekend at Lucky Ladd Farms. Events this weekend will include egg hunts, meet and greets, and more.
Reserve tickets here.
5Earth Day at Centennial Park
Saturday, April 19, 11 am – 5 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Nashville Earth Day will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Centennial Park Bandshell. This free family event brings the Nashville community together to celebrate our planet, inspire positive environmental change, and support sustainable small businesses & nonprofits.
