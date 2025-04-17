Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library

Saturday, April 19, 1 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Festivities begin at 1:00 pm! Take photos with the Easter Bunny, (bring your camera!) and guess how many Jelly Beans are in the jar. The field will be divided into the following age groups: Toddlers to age 3, Ages 4-6, ages 7-9, ages 10-12.

The Egg Hunt starts PROMPTLY at 1:30 p.m. Please bring your basket or bag for the hunt.