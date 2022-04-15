Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Harpeth Hotel Golden Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, Apr. 17, 8 am
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The Harpeth Hotel is hosting its inaugural Easter Egg hunt this weekend! Beginning Easter Sunday (April 17) at 8 a.m., the Easter Bunny will hide 12 special eggs from The Harpeth throughout Downtown Franklin. Prizes include a one-night stay at the hotel, dinner for two, gift card to McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions.
To redeem their prize, winners should take a photo of where they found the egg to post on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @harpethhotel, @1799kitchen and @mcgavockscoffee. Certificates must be redeemed at The Harpeth Hotel by April 24.
2. Chris Tomlin ‘Good Friday Nashville’
Friday, Apr. 15, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
After having to postpone the annual event due to the global pandemic, artist Chris Tomlin is thrilled to announce the return of the Good Friday Nashville concert to Bridgestone Arena on Friday, April 15, 2022. Since its inception in 2017 Good Friday Nashville has sold out each year but this year there are still tickets available.
Find more information here.
3. Wild about Reptiles at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, Apr. 16, 10 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Let’s go Wild about Reptiles and Amphibians -a celebration of our cold-blooded animal friends. Decorate a toad abode, meet our own Herp Ambassadors – tiger salamander, a corn snake, and eastern box turtle; and then go on a Herp Hunt Hike in the hills, ponds, and creeks of Owl’s Hill. Fun for all ages
Find more information here.
4. Spring Fest & Easter Egg Hunt at Lucky Ladd Farms
Friday – Saturday, Apr. 15-16, 11 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Celebrate spring with the Easter Bunny as he gets things hopping around the Farm! This family-friendly event features all your favorite farm attractions and non-stop egg hunts, and you will meet some of our brand new sweet fuzzy baby animals. It’s an EGG-citing way to start the spring season! Easter Bunny meet-and-greets take place each hour throughout the event.
Find more information here.
5. Bleu 32 Vintage Marketplace
Saturday, April 16, 9 am – 5 pm
Downtown Columbia, Columbia
Big Bleu Pickin’ Party is back this Saturday in the downtown square in Columbia. Come find some vintage goods, listen to some music, & indulge in some yummy food trucks.