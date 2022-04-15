Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Harpeth Hotel Golden Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, Apr. 17, 8 am

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The Harpeth Hotel is hosting its inaugural Easter Egg hunt this weekend! Beginning Easter Sunday (April 17) at 8 a.m., the Easter Bunny will hide 12 special eggs from The Harpeth throughout Downtown Franklin. Prizes include a one-night stay at the hotel, dinner for two, gift card to McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions.

To redeem their prize, winners should take a photo of where they found the egg to post on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @harpethhotel, @1799kitchen and @mcgavockscoffee. Certificates must be redeemed at The Harpeth Hotel by April 24.