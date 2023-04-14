Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Acoustic Nights at Trace View Ranch
Saturday, April 15, 7 pm
4002 Old Highway 96, Franklin
2Sara Sells
Saturday, April 15, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove
It’s a warehouse sale of furniture, decor, art, and lighting. All items are available for purchase and to take home, it’s a great way to shop and not wait on long lead times when ordering.
3Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival
Sunday, April 16, noon- 6 pm
Nolensville Road, Nolensville
The festival will feature live music, a car show, festival food, vendor booths and more.
4Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Friday, April 14, 6 pm – 7 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Join in for some nostalgic fun as you access your inner child in this Adult Easter experience! Take your picture with the bunny, grab some tasty food, get your face painted, and see how many eggs you can grab in THE HUNT! Registration is strongly encouraged but not required. In the event of inclement weather, The Hunt will be rescheduled and those who have registered will be notified.
Register here.
5Hidden Gem Farmers Market
Saturday, April 15, 11 am – 2 pm
863 Old Military Road, Spring Hill
It’s the first Farmers Market of the season at Hidden Gem Farms. Find a selection of meat, cheeses, baked goods and more.