Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, April 14, 6 pm – 7 pm

John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Join in for some nostalgic fun as you access your inner child in this Adult Easter experience! Take your picture with the bunny, grab some tasty food, get your face painted, and see how many eggs you can grab in THE HUNT! Registration is strongly encouraged but not required. In the event of inclement weather, The Hunt will be rescheduled and those who have registered will be notified.

Register here.