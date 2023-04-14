Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Acoustic Nights at Trace View Ranch

photo from Trace View Ranch

Saturday, April 15, 7 pm

4002 Old Highway 96, Franklin

Join in for Acoustic Nights, an intimate night of country music at Trace View Ranch! Experience an authentic Nashville style writers round with performances by Charlie’s River, Zandi Holup, Emily Elgin, and Nicole Croteau.
Tickets are $55 with assigned seating. A portion of proceeds goes to support survivors of The Covenant School shooting. Food is not included within the ticket price. Charcuterie board packages are available for purchase through Eventbrite. Charcuterie board packages must be purchased in advance. They will not be available for purchase day of the show. No outside food and drinks please.
Find tickets here. 

 

2Sara Sells

photo from Sara Sells

Saturday, April 15, 8 am – 1 pm

8430 Horton Highway, College Grove

It’s a warehouse sale of furniture, decor, art, and lighting. All items are available for purchase and to take home, it’s a great way to shop and not wait on long lead times when ordering.

3Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival

buttercup festival 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Sunday, April 16, noon- 6 pm

Nolensville Road, Nolensville

The festival will feature live music, a car show, festival food, vendor booths and more.

4Adult Easter Egg Hunt

credit-Canva

Friday, April 14, 6 pm –  7 pm

John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Join in for some nostalgic fun as you access your inner child in this Adult Easter experience! Take your picture with the bunny, grab some tasty food, get your face painted, and see how many eggs you can grab in THE HUNT! Registration is strongly encouraged but not required. In the event of inclement weather, The Hunt will be rescheduled and those who have registered will be notified.

Register here. 

5Hidden Gem Farmers Market

Saturday, April 15, 11 am – 2 pm

863 Old Military Road, Spring Hill

It’s the first Farmers Market of the season at Hidden Gem Farms. Find a selection of meat, cheeses, baked goods and more.

