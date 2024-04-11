Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Classical Music Performance at Brentwood Library
Saturday, April 13, 2 pm – 2:30 pm
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Sit back, relax, and enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music performed by violinist Arie Burbidge and her teacher, Sarah Mitchell. Arie has been playing the violin for six years. Sarah has taught music for 30 years. They will perform seven classical pieces by composers such as Bach and Dvorjak.
Registration is not required for this event.
2Saturday Morning Art Club
Saturday, April 13, 10 am – noon
Oasis Health Center, 3015 Belshire Village Drive, Spring Hill
Please join us as we gather around the table to chat, paint and relax. Let’s explore some negative space painting with watercolor this month. We’ll use a monochromatic palette of your choice to paint five glazing layers and then finish with some pen doodles. It’s really fun and can even be meditative. ALL supplies, instruction and new friends included.
Register here.
3Williamson County Master Gardner Plant Sale
Saturday, April 13, 9 am – 5 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Join the Williamson County Master Gardeners for our annual Spring Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 13! We’ll have beautiful perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and more for sale. Our Garden Shed area will include gently used tools, pots, garden art, etc. for your home and garden.
4Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival
Sunday, April 14, noon – 6 pm
Historic Nolensville, Nolensville
The annual Buttercup Festival is taking place this weekend in Nolensville. The free community event will have food, games, art vendors, and the see who will be crowned Miss Buttercup.
5Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival
Saturday, April 13, 9:30 am – 5 pm
1 Public Square, Nashville
The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival is a family-friendly celebration of spring and Japanese culture on the front lawn of the Metro Courthouse at Nashville Public Square. Admission is free.
Festival highlights include traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance, a roving “Candyman,” martial arts demonstrations, art, anime, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, a Cosplay Contest, the annual Pups in Pink Parade and a variety of Japanese cuisine featuring special menus from some of Nashville’s favorite food trucks.