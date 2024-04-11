Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Classical Music Performance at Brentwood Library

Saturday, April 13, 2 pm – 2:30 pm

John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Sit back, relax, and enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music performed by violinist Arie Burbidge and her teacher, Sarah Mitchell. Arie has been playing the violin for six years. Sarah has taught music for 30 years. They will perform seven classical pieces by composers such as Bach and Dvorjak.

Registration is not required for this event.