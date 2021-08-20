Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. 4th Annual Preservation Symposium & Preservations Awards
Saturday, August 21, 9 am – 2 pm
Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
The fourth annual Preservation Symposium & Preservation Awards is being held on Saturday August 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center as part of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s preservation and education lineup for 2021.
Buy tickets here.
2. Breakfast with the Animals at Nashville Zoo
Saturday, August 21, 7:30 am
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville
Arrive before the Zoo opens to the public for the day and enjoy a special breakfast buffet with Nutella®, animal encounters, a mimosa bar (additional fee) and an early look at our Andean bears, Sumatran tiger, flamingos and more!
Buy tickets here.
3. Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair
Friday, August 20 – Saturday, August 21
Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The Tennessee State Fair will close this weekend in Wilson County. Honoring Hometown Heroes is this year’s theme and local Tennesseans were encouraged to decorate their mailboxes and doors for one of the first competitions of this year’s fair.
Find the schedule and buy tickets here.
4. Summerstock in Columbia
Saturday, August 21, 5:30 pm
Riverwalk Park, 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
It’s a free concert event at Riverwalk Park featuring Foster Party of 8, Buck Sixx, and Shane Profitt. Food trucks will also be on hand, be sure to bring a lawn chair.
5. Sweet Corn Fun Fest at Lucky Ladd
Saturday, August 21, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Lucky Ladd Farms will be serving a seasonal favorite- fresh roasted corn. Test your skills and win prizes in the corn eating, corn shucking, and cool off with the inflatable water slides, and splash pad. You can even purchase fresh picked corn to take home.
Purchase tickets here.