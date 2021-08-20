Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair

Friday, August 20 – Saturday, August 21

Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

The Tennessee State Fair will close this weekend in Wilson County. Honoring Hometown Heroes is this year’s theme and local Tennesseans were encouraged to decorate their mailboxes and doors for one of the first competitions of this year’s fair.

