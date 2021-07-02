Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
1.  Bicycle Parade in Spring Hill

Spring Hill 4th

 

Sunday, July 4, 9 am
Fisher Park at Port Royal, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill

Spring Hill Parks & Recreation’s Bicycle Parade will be held Sunday, July 4th. The Parade will begin at 9 am (Line-Up 8:30 am) and go around Fischer Park on Port Royal.
Decorate your Bike, Tricycle, Scooter, Wheelchair, Powerwheels, Wagon, Stroller…and join the FUN!

2. Music City Hot Chicken Festival

Music City Hot Chicken Festival
photo from Music City Hot Chicken Festival

Sunday, July 4, noon- 4 pm
East Park, 700 Woodland Street, Nashville

Join in the celebration of  Nashville’s signature food on July 4th! StarYazoo Brewery Beer Garden and Nashville Hot chicken available from nine different Nashville establishments. Fun for the whole family and as always …. FREE!

3. Art Crawl in Downtown Franklin

downtown franklin
photo from Visit Franklin TN Facebook Page

Friday, July 2, 6 pm – 9 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The free art crawl returns on Friday, July 2. The event celebrates Williamson County’s local craftsmanship and provides both the novice and the art connoisseur an opportunity to see a sweeping variety of magnificent work – from blown glass to turned wood to mixed media and more. Many of the galleries and working studios serve complimentary refreshments during the evening and some offer live music. Art crawl guests may begin at any participating location – Free trolley rides, provided by Williamson Source.

 

4. Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour

Alabama

Friday, July 2 – Saturday, July 3, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway,  Nashville

Postponed from last year, the Alabama 50th Anniversary tour will be at Bridgestone Arena this weekend with special guest Martina McBride.

Find tickets here. 

5. Fireworks

fireworks

Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4

If you’re looking for a fireworks display this Fourth of July, we have a list of 11 places across Middle Tennessee, you can watch fireworks this weekend. From Franklin to Murfreesboro to Cookeville and cities in between, Middle Tennessee cities are hosting firework displays throughout the weekend.  Click here to see our list.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

