Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Bicycle Parade in Spring Hill
Sunday, July 4, 9 am
Fisher Park at Port Royal, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
2. Music City Hot Chicken Festival
Sunday, July 4, noon- 4 pm
East Park, 700 Woodland Street, Nashville
Join in the celebration of Nashville’s signature food on July 4th! StarYazoo Brewery Beer Garden and Nashville Hot chicken available from nine different Nashville establishments. Fun for the whole family and as always …. FREE!
3. Art Crawl in Downtown Franklin
Friday, July 2, 6 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The free art crawl returns on Friday, July 2. The event celebrates Williamson County’s local craftsmanship and provides both the novice and the art connoisseur an opportunity to see a sweeping variety of magnificent work – from blown glass to turned wood to mixed media and more. Many of the galleries and working studios serve complimentary refreshments during the evening and some offer live music. Art crawl guests may begin at any participating location – Free trolley rides, provided by Williamson Source.
4. Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour
Friday, July 2 – Saturday, July 3, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Postponed from last year, the Alabama 50th Anniversary tour will be at Bridgestone Arena this weekend with special guest Martina McBride.
Find tickets here.
5. Fireworks
Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4
If you’re looking for a fireworks display this Fourth of July, we have a list of 11 places across Middle Tennessee, you can watch fireworks this weekend. From Franklin to Murfreesboro to Cookeville and cities in between, Middle Tennessee cities are hosting firework displays throughout the weekend. Click here to see our list.