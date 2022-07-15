Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival

Saturday, July 16, 8 am – 5 pm

312 Front Street, Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival will kick off the inaugural event this year on July 16, 2022! This will be a day full of excitement. There will be shopping, musical performances, games, and some of the best Hot Chicken in the BORO!

These Hot Chicken Artisans will be competing for the favor of our local residents! Come enjoy as they compete for the following awards, People’s Choice, Best In The BORO, Hottest of the Hot, and Most Creative.