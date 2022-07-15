Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Berry Farms Animal Hospital Yappy Hour

Yappy Hour

Saturday, July 16, 4 pm – 6 pm

Town Center at Berry Farms Dog Park, 6001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin

Berry Farms Animal Hospital will host an evening “Yappy Hour” with neighbors and their furry canine friends at the Town Center at Berry Farms Dog Park on Saturday, July 16, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.  The event will include adult refreshments, shaved ice from Retro Sno and treats for any interested pet in attendance. The Berry Farms staff will also be available for a meet-and-greet and a raffle of boutique store items.

2Hidden Gem Farmers Market

Hidden Gem Farmers Market
photo from Hidden Gem Farmers Market Facebook

Saturday, July 16, 11 am – 2 pm

863 Old Military Road, Spring Hill

Hidden Gem Farm host a farmers’ market right on their farm every Saturday in Spring Hill, TN. They would love to see you come out and spend some time with them; bring your kids too!  There are over 30 vendors that sell each week, all local, small businesses that produce right here in our local community.

3Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival

Murfreesboro Hot Chicken
photo from Murfreesboro Hot Chicken

Saturday, July 16, 8 am – 5 pm

312 Front Street, Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival will kick off the inaugural event this year on July 16, 2022! This will be a day full of excitement. There will be shopping, musical performances, games, and some of the best Hot Chicken in the BORO!

These Hot Chicken Artisans will be competing for the favor of our local residents! Come enjoy as they compete for the following awards, People’s Choice, Best In The BORO, Hottest of the Hot, and Most Creative.

4Santa Claus is Coming to Franklin

Santa in July
photo from Harpeth Hotel

Sunday, July 17, 11 am – 2 pm

Harpeth Hotel, 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails, 130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin

Word on the street is that Santa needed a break from the cold! For one day only (July 17), Santa Claus is bringing all his Christmas cheer to The Harpeth Hotel for a special brunch service.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails will host Santa for an exclusive North Pole-inspired brunch. The community is invited to join the fun, enjoy a delicious meal and ensure they’re on the nice list this year.
Make a reservation here. 

5Lynnville Blackberry Festival

Lynnville Blackberry Festival
photo from Lynnville Blackberry Festival

Saturday, July 16, 8 am – 5 pm

Mill Street, Lynnville

Lynnville’s Annual Blackberry Festival! A day filled with street vendors, farmers’ market, live music, food trucks, and blackberries in downtown Lynnville!

