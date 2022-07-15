Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Berry Farms Animal Hospital Yappy Hour
Saturday, July 16, 4 pm – 6 pm
Town Center at Berry Farms Dog Park, 6001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin
Berry Farms Animal Hospital will host an evening “Yappy Hour” with neighbors and their furry canine friends at the Town Center at Berry Farms Dog Park on Saturday, July 16, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The event will include adult refreshments, shaved ice from Retro Sno and treats for any interested pet in attendance. The Berry Farms staff will also be available for a meet-and-greet and a raffle of boutique store items.
2Hidden Gem Farmers Market
Saturday, July 16, 11 am – 2 pm
863 Old Military Road, Spring Hill
Hidden Gem Farm host a farmers’ market right on their farm every Saturday in Spring Hill, TN. They would love to see you come out and spend some time with them; bring your kids too! There are over 30 vendors that sell each week, all local, small businesses that produce right here in our local community.
3Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival
Saturday, July 16, 8 am – 5 pm
312 Front Street, Murfreesboro
The Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival will kick off the inaugural event this year on July 16, 2022! This will be a day full of excitement. There will be shopping, musical performances, games, and some of the best Hot Chicken in the BORO!
These Hot Chicken Artisans will be competing for the favor of our local residents! Come enjoy as they compete for the following awards, People’s Choice, Best In The BORO, Hottest of the Hot, and Most Creative.
4Santa Claus is Coming to Franklin
Sunday, July 17, 11 am – 2 pm
Harpeth Hotel, 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails, 130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
5Lynnville Blackberry Festival
Saturday, July 16, 8 am – 5 pm
Mill Street, Lynnville
Lynnville’s Annual Blackberry Festival! A day filled with street vendors, farmers’ market, live music, food trucks, and blackberries in downtown Lynnville!