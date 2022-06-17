Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1May We All– TPAC
Friday-Sunday, June 17-19, 7:30 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
The musical May We All just had its opening night this week and will run until July. It’s the story of a small-town girl who sets her sights on a country music career in Nashville. In the end, it’s her hometown that brings her a big opportunity. While loyal country music fans might not find the classic country songs easily recognizable, it’s comparable to thinking Broadway actors could rap in Hamilton when compared to artists like Drake. The refreshing moment is that country artists will make guest appearances. I was able to see Lainey Wilson who performed one song, if only she could’ve had another song, the audience was craving more. Put it on your list, definitely worth seeing this heart-warming story of small-town coming together and supporting each other.
Buy tickets here.
2Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 18, 10 am – 6 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The Franklin Justice & Equity Coalition and its community partners will host the 2nd Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at Public Square in downtown Franklin on Saturday, June 18th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., presented by Mars Petcare.
Enjoy live music, food trucks, a live DJ, a kids zone, and more at this free, pet-friendly event!
3Game-A-Palooza
Saturday, June 18, 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Spring Hill Library,144 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill
Don’t miss the last day of the vintage arcade game display throughout the library and then stop by the multipurpose room for gaming fun with a variety of video game consoles including the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox.
While waiting for your turn watch others compete and enjoy cereal & milk, card games, and the silliest board games. Enough fun for the whole family!
4Family Fun Day
Saturday, June 18, 11 am- 3 pm
South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin
Join Harpeth Conservancy for a free family fun day. Activities for the day include fly fishing, kayaking, scavenger hunt, sno cones, and more. They are asking guests to register for a time slot for activities, the event is held on private property. After registering, the address will be given with a list of what to bring.
Register here.
5UPick Lavender
Saturday, June 18, 10 am – 1 pm
Menkveld Farm, 2966 McCanless Road, Nolensville