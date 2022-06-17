Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 18, 10 am – 6 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The Franklin Justice & Equity Coalition and its community partners will host the 2nd Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at Public Square in downtown Franklin on Saturday, June 18th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., presented by Mars Petcare.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, a live DJ, a kids zone, and more at this free, pet-friendly event!