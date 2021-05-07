Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Adventure Park Moms Climb Free
Sunday, May 9,
801 Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville
Moms Climb Free at Adventure Park on Sunday. Buy one 3-Hour Climb ticket and get one free for mom. Valid on Sunday, May 9, 2021, only and not to be combined with any other offers. Visit HERE to get the offer.
2. Makers Market at Westhaven
Saturday, May 8, 11 am – 4 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood, Franklin
Shop goods from local artisans at the Franklin Makers Market. Located on Front Street in Westhaven, Franklin Makers Market is free for all and features local and regional makers of hand-crafted art, jewelry, food, crafts, and more.
3. 80th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival
Friday, May 7, 5 pm – 9:30 pm -Saturday. May 8, 7 am – 4 pm
Downtown Portland, TN
It’s the 80th Annual Strawberry Festival in Portland, TN this weekend. This free event kicks off on Friday with local band Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band performing on Friday night at 7 pm.
The main festival day will be Saturday, May 8th with 200+ vendors, multiple music stages, kids area & magic stage, and parade at 4 pm.
4. Summer Lawn Concert Series at Mockingbird Restaurant
Saturday, May 8, 7 pm
The Mockingbird Restaurant, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
5. 50th Annual Craft Fair at Centennial Park
Friday, May 7, – Sunday, May 9, 10 am – 5 pm
The 50th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair on the newly renovated Great Lawn by the Parthenon in Nashville’s Centennial Park is back. Come shop the free event with your favorite Tennessee and Southeast artists and find unique treasures and one-of-a-kind handmade art. They will have social distancing protocols in place and masks will be strongly encouraged, per the Metro Health Department.