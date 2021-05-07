Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. 80th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival

Friday, May 7, 5 pm – 9:30 pm -Saturday. May 8, 7 am – 4 pm

Downtown Portland, TN

It’s the 80th Annual Strawberry Festival in Portland, TN this weekend. This free event kicks off on Friday with local band Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band performing on Friday night at 7 pm.

The main festival day will be Saturday, May 8th with 200+ vendors, multiple music stages, kids area & magic stage, and parade at 4 pm.