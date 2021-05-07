Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
PrevNext

1. Adventure Park Moms Climb Free

Adventure Park
photo from Adventure Park

 

Sunday, May 9,
801 Percy Warner Boulevard,  Nashville

Moms Climb Free at Adventure Park on Sunday. Buy one 3-Hour Climb ticket and get one free for mom. Valid on Sunday, May 9, 2021, only and not to be combined with any other offers. Visit HERE to get the offer.

2. Makers Market at Westhaven

Franklin Makers Market
photo from Franklin Makers Market

Saturday, May 8,  11 am – 4 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood, Franklin

Shop goods from local artisans at the Franklin Makers Market. Located on Front Street in Westhaven, Franklin Makers Market is free for all and features local and regional makers of hand-crafted art, jewelry, food, crafts, and more.

3. 80th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival

Strawberry Festival
photo from Strawberry Festival Facebook

Friday, May 7, 5 pm – 9:30 pm  -Saturday. May 8, 7 am – 4 pm
Downtown Portland, TN

It’s the 80th Annual Strawberry Festival in Portland, TN this weekend. This free event kicks off on Friday with local band Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band performing on Friday night at 7 pm.

The main festival day will be Saturday, May 8th with  200+ vendors, multiple music stages, kids area & magic stage, and parade at 4 pm.

4. Summer Lawn Concert Series at Mockingbird Restaurant

Mockingbird Restaurant
photo from Mockingbird Restaurant

Saturday, May 8, 7 pm

The Mockingbird Restaurant, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill

Join Mockingbird Restaurant for a lawn concert (located on the back lawn of the farmhouse). They’ll have delicious picnic boxes with small bites and drink specials available. Grab your friends, family, a blanket, or lawn chair, and enjoy a beautiful night under the stars. Free to the public with any food or beverage purchase.

5. 50th Annual Craft Fair at Centennial Park

TN Craft Fair
phot from TN Craft Fair

 

Friday, May 7, – Sunday, May 9, 10 am – 5 pm

The 50th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair on the newly renovated Great Lawn by the Parthenon in Nashville’s Centennial Park is back.  Come shop the free event with your favorite Tennessee and Southeast artists and find unique treasures and one-of-a-kind handmade art. They will have social distancing protocols in place and masks will be strongly encouraged, per the Metro Health Department.

Previous articleFranklin Seeks Input on New City Hall
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here