Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
1. Nolensville Farmers Market Food Truck Event

Nolensville Farmers Market
photo from Nolensville Farmers Market

Friday, May 21, 5 pm – 8 pm
Mill Creek Church of Christ, 7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Nolensville Farmers Market is holding a nighttime food truck event with local area favorites and live music. Bring a chair to hang out after you grab your food.

2. Movies in the Park at Pinkerton

Cars 3
photo from City of Franklin

 

Friday, May 21,  8 pm
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

The City of Franklin is hosting a free movie in the park this Friday night. The movie begins at sunset, concessions will be available for purchase.

3. Franklin Food & Wine Festival Sunday Supper

Sunday Supper
photo by Franklin Food and Wine Festival

Sunday, May 23, 6 pm
1799 Kitchen at the Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue N, Franklin

Guests at Sunday Supper will enjoy a unique, five-course culinary experience created by three award-winning chefs. If you choose the ticket with Beverage Pairings, your courses will be paired with delicious wines or cocktails. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear about the vision for Franklin Food & Wine, a world-class food & wine festival created by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan and MADE SOUTH founder Christopher H. Thomas.
Purchase one of the few remaining tickets here. 

 

4. Bourbon and Bubbles at Harlinsdale Farm

Happenstance bourbon
photo from Bourbon & Bubbles Fest

 

Sunday, May 22, 5 pm – 9 pm
Park at Harlinsdale, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

It’s the first-ever Bourbon and Bubble Fest at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Purchase your timed entrance where you can sample from an array of bourbons, prosecco, hard cider, and more. Local food trucks will also be on hand.

Purchase your ticket here. 

5. Lee Brice, Chuck Wicks, and Tyler Farr at The Mulehouse

Lee Brice
photo from Lee Brice

Saturday, May 22, 6 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S S High Street, Columbia

A new venue called The Mulehouse is hosting an event this weekend featuring country artists Lee Brice, Chuck Wicks, and Tyler Farr. The event will benefit Voices for Valor, a special forces charitable trust.

Buy tickets here. 

