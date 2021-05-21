Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Nolensville Farmers Market Food Truck Event
Friday, May 21, 5 pm – 8 pm
Mill Creek Church of Christ, 7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Nolensville Farmers Market is holding a nighttime food truck event with local area favorites and live music. Bring a chair to hang out after you grab your food.
2. Movies in the Park at Pinkerton
Friday, May 21, 8 pm
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
The City of Franklin is hosting a free movie in the park this Friday night. The movie begins at sunset, concessions will be available for purchase.
3. Franklin Food & Wine Festival Sunday Supper
Sunday, May 23, 6 pm
1799 Kitchen at the Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue N, Franklin
4. Bourbon and Bubbles at Harlinsdale Farm
Sunday, May 22, 5 pm – 9 pm
Park at Harlinsdale, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s the first-ever Bourbon and Bubble Fest at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Purchase your timed entrance where you can sample from an array of bourbons, prosecco, hard cider, and more. Local food trucks will also be on hand.
Purchase your ticket here.
5. Lee Brice, Chuck Wicks, and Tyler Farr at The Mulehouse
Saturday, May 22, 6 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S S High Street, Columbia
A new venue called The Mulehouse is hosting an event this weekend featuring country artists Lee Brice, Chuck Wicks, and Tyler Farr. The event will benefit Voices for Valor, a special forces charitable trust.
Buy tickets here.