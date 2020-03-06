Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Taste of Williamson

WHAT: Taste of Williamson, a food and social gathering featuring the region’s best local restaurants, national eateries, bakeries and chefs, returns to CoolSprings Galleria Sunday, March 8 from 7 to 9 p.m.

During the event, guests will sample a variety of sweet and savory food offerings, from appetizers to desserts to cocktails.

United Way encourages the community to purchase advance tickets from at tasteofwilliamson.com. Tickets also can be purchased on the event website or by visiting CoolSprings Galleria Management Offices or United Way of Greater Nashville’s Franklin office. Advance tickets are $35 each and include two beverage coupons. The ticket price increases to $40 at the door.

WHEN: Sunday, Mar 8, 7 p

WHERE: CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin