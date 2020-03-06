Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Taste of Williamson
WHAT: Taste of Williamson, a food and social gathering featuring the region’s best local restaurants, national eateries, bakeries and chefs, returns to CoolSprings Galleria Sunday, March 8 from 7 to 9 p.m.
During the event, guests will sample a variety of sweet and savory food offerings, from appetizers to desserts to cocktails.
United Way encourages the community to purchase advance tickets from at tasteofwilliamson.com. Tickets also can be purchased on the event website or by visiting CoolSprings Galleria Management Offices or United Way of Greater Nashville’s Franklin office. Advance tickets are $35 each and include two beverage coupons. The ticket price increases to $40 at the door.
Buy tickets here.
WHEN: Sunday, Mar 8, 7 p
WHERE: CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
2. Casino Night at Leiper’s Fork Distillery
WHAT: Leiper’s Fork Distillery hosts its 2nd Annual Casino Night benefiting Community Child Care Center. Attendees will be provided an exciting night of casino action including roulette, craps, blackjack, poker and more! Food will be provided by a New Orleans local who happens to be a parent of one of the children benefiting from your support! Each ticket comes with 2 drink tickets.
Buy tickets here.
WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 7, 6 p
WHERE: Leiper’s Fork Distillery, 3381 Southall Road, Franklin
3. International Women’s Day
WHAT: Join Lean In Nashville in Celebration of International Women’s Day luncheon. Bring your brown bag lunch and let’s talk about how to move the needle towards equality in the workplace. Corine Sandifer, Regional Leader for Lean In Tennessee, will be sharing a round table discussion & exercise on 50 Ways to Fight Bias. International Women’s Day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. The first-ever event held in 1911 with support from over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. Let’s celebrate WOMEN! Details: We will meet in the Fall Conference Room of The Brentwood Libary. Please bring your brown bag lunch, drinks will be provided.
WHEN: Friday, Mar 6, 12:30 p
WHERE: Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
4. First Fridays in Columbia
WHAT: With all your favorite Columbia downtown shops and restaurants open late (till at least 8), live music and street performers, it’s the “can’t miss” event of the month! Grab the gang and head downtown for our sweet town’s monthly block party. Meet you on the square!
WHEN: Friday, Mar 6, 6 p – 8 p
WHERE: Downtown Columbia, Columbia
5. Sheryl Crow Closet Sale
WHAT: Sheryl Crow is hosting a free concert and closet sale March 6 & 7 at 21st Century Bookstore, 2809 12th Avenue South in Nashville.
WHEN: Friday, March 6, 3pm – 6pm and Saturday, March 7, 10am – 6pm, Concert at 2 pm Saturday.