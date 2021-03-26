Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Easter Bunny Photos at Sugar Drop

Sunday, Mar. 28, 1 pm – 6 pm

574 Franklin Road, Franklin

Sugar Drop will be open Sunday, 3/28 for this exclusive private, one-day-only event! Join Sugar Drop for a photograph and cookie decorating experience!

Guests sign up for a 30-minute window to allow for social distancing. This event is set to take place outside but will move indoors if the weather does not permit it. Guests will not be able to enter the store until 5 minutes prior to their scheduled time slot. Cost is $100.00 which includes the experience and photos for a family of up to 4 children. Sign up additional students for 20.00 each, a max of six people per family.

Register here.