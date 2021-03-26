Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Easter Bunny Photos at Sugar Drop
Sunday, Mar. 28, 1 pm – 6 pm
574 Franklin Road, Franklin
Sugar Drop will be open Sunday, 3/28 for this exclusive private, one-day-only event! Join Sugar Drop for a photograph and cookie decorating experience!
Guests sign up for a 30-minute window to allow for social distancing. This event is set to take place outside but will move indoors if the weather does not permit it. Guests will not be able to enter the store until 5 minutes prior to their scheduled time slot. Cost is $100.00 which includes the experience and photos for a family of up to 4 children. Sign up additional students for 20.00 each, a max of six people per family.
Register here.
2. Vintage 615 Easter Bunny Photos
Saturday, Mar. 27, 11 am – 4 pm
5075 Main Street, Spring Hill
Vintage 615 brings back its annual Easter Bunny event on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., marking the tenth year that the boutique and vendor marketplace has hosted the free event for the community.
Vintage 615 is opening up a limited number of appointments online which are available on a first come first serve basis.
DON’T WORRY if the appointments book up online. They have saved time slots for walk-up appointments throughout the day. (11:00 am – 3:00 pm)
Groups without appointments will be able to check in via text upon arrival Saturday and receive a text notification when it’s your turn.
Make your appointment here: https://host.tablesready.com/p/book/add/vintage615
3. 2Country4Nashville
Saturday. Mar.27, 5:45 pm
Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall, 4544 Highway 431, Columbia
It’s a Concert! It’s a CD Release Party! And you’re invited! Join 2Country4Nashville, Jo-el & LeAnne, for a VERY SPECIAL night of “ALL ORIGINALS” as they share their brand new CD of all original music. You’ll hear the stories behind the songs in this intimate venue & setting. LeAnne & Jo-el chose the Homestead Hall to do this special show because of the inspiration they received years ago after seeing & hearing Joey+Rory for the first time on CMT’s “Can You Duet”.
Find tickets here.
4. NMAAM Presents Women in Harmony
Virtual Event
Sunday, Mar. 28, 2 pm
As we close out Women’s History Month 2021, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) invites you to join in for Women In Harmony: Be Your Own Muse, Sunday, March 28, at 2 pm. The event will feature words of empowerment from GRAMMY Award-winner KJ Rose; a keynote address from Sheri Riley, author of Exponential Living; and a live musical performance from soul and R&B recording artist Avery*Sunshine.
This event is FREE, but guests must register at https://women-in-harmony-2021.eventbrite.com.
5. City of Brentwood Arbor Day Celebration
Virtual Event
Saturday, Mar. 27, 11 am
On Saturday, March 27 at 11am, the community is invited to watch Brentwood’s virtual Arbor Day presentation on Facebook. The video will feature Mayor Rhea Little welcoming everyone and discussing the importance of trees in Brentwood. Brentwood Tree Board Chairperson, Lynn Tucker will introduce the week’s contest winners, present the 2021 essay winner, who will read their presentation, award the 2021 Community Tree Recipient, and introduce the Brentwood’s Best Ash photo contest.