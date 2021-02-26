Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Love the Dress Event
Saturday, Feb. 27
The Gate Community Church, 4040 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
The 11th annual prom dress exchange is taking place this weekend. Even if you don’t have a dress to exchange, you can make an appointment to shop the sale.
Find the details here.
2. Friday Night Live at Nashville Farmers Market
Nashville Flea Market
900 Rosa Parks Blvd, Nashville
Friday, Feb. 26, 4 pm – 6:30 pm
Join in every Friday for live music, happy hour specials, hot dogs, charcuterie, and stop by other restaurants that are open within the Nashville Farmers’ Market to support local during this season! 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM Come and go as you please!
3. Wine Down Takeover with Tiffany
2720 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville
Saturday, Feb. 27, noon – 2 pm
Purchase tickets here.
4. Rubik’s Groove at Mockingbird Theater
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Saturday, Feb. 27, 7 pm
A local favorite band that plays all of your 80s and 90s favorites will have a show in Franklin this weekend.
Purchase your tickets here.
5. Kidsville at the Parthenon
Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 am- 1 p
Kidsville at the Parthenon has resumed in a socially-distanced format. Although they will not be hosting their usual on-site activities until further notice, families with children ages 12 and under can enter the Parthenon for free on Saturdays from 11 am to 1 pm to visit the museum, view that week’s theme in the Kidsville contactless display, and pick up a Kidsville Take-Home Activity Kit (while supplies last) to explore the theme with an activity at home.