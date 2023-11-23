Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Holiday Market at Blue Cardinal
Saturday, November 25,11 am – 3 pm
The Blue Cardinal, 1911 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
Join The Blue Cardinal on Small Business Saturday for our Holiday Market!
Our creative boutique is already home to many local creators. This Small Business Saturday we’re expanding the fun with pop-ups from even more local micro and small businesses, live music from local musicians, and festive holiday food and hot chocolate. It’ll be the perfect time to shop handcrafted Christmas gifts and holiday decor!
2Sticks & Stones Axe Co.
Saturday-Sunday, November 24-25, noon – 10 pm
615 Bakers Bridge Road, Franklin
Grab your friends and family and test your skills at axe throwing. The minimum age to throw is ten years old.
Learn more here.
3Arrington Vineyards Wine Tasting
Saturday, November 18, 9 am – 4 pm
6211 Patton Road, Arrington
Try one of the traditional tasting bar experiences with their award-winning wines. You will be guided through a tasting of six wines (2oz pours) in the relaxed environment of our Lodge. Our hosts will curate an experience unique to you and a Riedel wine glass will be yours to keep after the tasting. Visiting Arrington Vineyards is free but the tasting is a small fee.
Make a reservation here.
4Marshmallow Hikes
Saturday, November 25, 1 pm
545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Take a nice winter hike in the woods, followed by a cup of hot chocolate with roasted marshmallows. This is an easy hike for the whole family.
Register here.
5Zoolumination
Friday -Sunday, November 24-25, 5 pm -9 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville
It’s the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival at the Nashville Zoo. There are over 1,000 lanterns, live entertainment, and you can see a few of the zoo animals before they retire for the night.
Find tickets here.