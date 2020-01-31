Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Space Talk: 3D Printing in Space
WHAT: NASA’s in-space manufacturing project uses the International Space Station to test manufacturing and recycling technologies in the space environment. The ISM project is developing systems for on-demand manufacturing and recycling of spare parts and tools on future space missions. These capabilities have the potential to significantly reduce launch mass requirements for long duration exploration and provide an important safety enhancement for human spaceflight.
You can register for Sunday’s talk here.
WHEN: Sunday, February 2, 2 p
WHERE: Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
2. Legos in the Library
WHAT: Do you have a child or children ages 2-11 years who loves to create and build? Join the Williamson County Library for Legos® at the Library! This is a monthly program at the Main Library to spark our young one’s creativity. No need to bring your own legos as the library provides them.
WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 3 p
WHERE: Williamson County Library, 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
3. Closet Sale at Allenbrooke Farms
WHAT: Allenbrooke Farms is hosting a closet sale from six local influencers.
WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 10 a – 1 p
WHERE: Allenbrooke Farms, 2023 Docter Robertson Road, Spring Hill
4. Learn to Quilt: Butterfly Quilt
WHAT: This is beginner friendly, and it will come together fairly quickly! This is the first of 4 classes, and you’ll have a completed quilt by the end of the class series!
Class includes uses of cutting, marking, and measuring tools and use of sewing machine.
Register for class here.
WHEN: Sunday, February 2, 1 p – 4 p
WHERE: Needle and Grain, 510 North Garden Street, Columbia
5. Antiques and Garden Show
WHAT: The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville is now the longest-running, largest and most respected event of its kind in the country. Held at the award-winning Music City Center in the epicenter of Nashville’s thriving downtown entertainment district, our Show will once again breathe its warmth, life and style into the heart of winter with over 150 antiques, art and horticultural exhibitors, magnificent gardens, a cocktail party
or two, and some of the most renowned design, landscape and architectural speakers in the world. Now celebrating our 30th anniversary, this volunteer-managed Show has raised over $8 million for Cheekwood and charities supported by the Economic Club of Nashville (ECON).
For ticket information, visit AntiquesAndGardenShow.com.
WHERE: Music City Center,