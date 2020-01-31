Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Space Talk: 3D Printing in Space



WHAT: NASA’s in-space manufacturing project uses the International Space Station to test manufacturing and recycling technologies in the space environment. The ISM project is developing systems for on-demand manufacturing and recycling of spare parts and tools on future space missions. These capabilities have the potential to significantly reduce launch mass requirements for long duration exploration and provide an important safety enhancement for human spaceflight.

You can register for Sunday’s talk here.

WHEN: Sunday, February 2, 2 p

WHERE: Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood