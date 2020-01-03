Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Franklin Art Scene

WHAT: Starting this January, the Franklin Art Scene will be holding a series of discussions that provide patrons with a deeper understanding of art. Hosted by local artist Grant Cooley, these talks will explore what it takes to make great art, what inspires artists, and how the community may better appreciate the works its creators make.

Grant will also be showing pieces that presented him with unique challenges, such as “Wavedancer” and “Close and Resist,” to display for visitors as part of his portfolio for forthcoming fantasy game “The World of Enoch.”

This event will be held from 7:00 p.m.-7:45p.m at the Rare Prints Gallery (420 Main Street) and will be open to the public. Afterward, enjoy the art scene at other downtown merchants.

WHEN: Friday, January 3, 6 p

WHERE: Downtown Franklin, Franklin