Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Marshmallow Hike at Owl Hill
WHAT: How does a nice afternoon hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? Come by Owl’s Hill for their annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hike. Choose your level of hike from challenging, moderate, or family.
Register here.
WHEN: Saturday, January 4, 10 a – 2 p
WHERE: Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
2. Franklin Art Scene
WHAT: Starting this January, the Franklin Art Scene will be holding a series of discussions that provide patrons with a deeper understanding of art. Hosted by local artist Grant Cooley, these talks will explore what it takes to make great art, what inspires artists, and how the community may better appreciate the works its creators make.
Grant will also be showing pieces that presented him with unique challenges, such as “Wavedancer” and “Close and Resist,” to display for visitors as part of his portfolio for forthcoming fantasy game “The World of Enoch.”
This event will be held from 7:00 p.m.-7:45p.m at the Rare Prints Gallery (420 Main Street) and will be open to the public. Afterward, enjoy the art scene at other downtown merchants.
WHEN: Friday, January 3, 6 p
WHERE: Downtown Franklin, Franklin
3. Columbia First Fridays
WHAT: With all your favorite downtown shops and restaurants open late (till at least 8), live music, street performers, plus food trucks located at 510 N. Garden St, it’s the “can’t miss” event of the month! Grab the gang and head to downtown Columbia for this monthly block party.
WHEN: Friday, January 3, 5 p – 8 p
WHERE: Downtown Columbia on the Square, Columbia
4. Girls Rock The Mockingbird
WHAT: Come celebrate the best in female talent with Pillbox, Dinzy, Morgan Myles, Meg Williams, Kristen Ford, and Skylar Gregg. A night of Rock/Grunge/Indie/Pop/Folk & Americana.
Buy tickets here.
WHEN: Saturday, January 4, 6 p
WHERE: Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
5. Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
WHAT: Monster Jam Triple Threat Series® offers the ultimate mix of action and excitement in six different competitions. World-class athletes tear up the dirt in Monster Jam trucks, speedsters and ATVs. They compete head-to-head for points in challenging Racing and Freestyle events testing their agility, speed and versatility. This is the big leagues of motorsports competition where the Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion.
Buy tickets here.
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville